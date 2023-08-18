Gen Z Biden fanboy proves voting age SHOULD be at least 21 with tweet PRAISING Biden for helping Maui

Just when we think Biden can't get any more embarrassing and cringe-worthy, we see his response to the horrific fires in Maui. How many times could he say no comment or refuse to talk about Americans dying in a massive fire? Talk about a media nightmare; even they couldn't spin this mess for Sleepy Joe.

It was bad.

So it looks like they've called in the Gen Z influencers to try and convince other Gen Z'rs that Biden is doing a lot to help the people of Maui. Now, we know we shouldn't pick fun at minors and to be fair, we're not.

We're just pointing out this is why people shouldn't be able to vote until they're at least 21.

That's not a joke.

Look at this:

To date, on Maui, FEMA has provided more than $2.3 million in assistance to more than 1,330 households, including more than $800,000 in initial rental assistance. Biden and the First Lady will travel to Hawaii on Monday to meet with families and first responders.



I’m glad Biden… — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) August 17, 2023

Ooooh, a WHOLE $2.3 million?! 1300 households?! WOW.

To put this into proper perspective, Biden sent Ukraine $75 BILLION in July alone.

But hey, yay ... or something.

I’m sure that $1700 per household will go a long way to replacing entire homes and livelihoods. What a 🤡 — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) August 18, 2023

Totally.

What’s the President doing this weekend? — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) August 17, 2023

*he's on vacation*

$2.3 million divided 1330 is $1,730 per household about. Do you really thing this something to brag about? — Thomas Stevenson (@RealTStevenson) August 17, 2023

Don't be too hard on him, we're not sure they even bother teaching actual math these days in some public schools.

Bob Peters.

That just cracks us up, every time.

2.3 million for Maui. 75 BILLION for Ukraine. Too bad the governor of Hawaii doesn't have the kind of blackmail material on Joe and Hunter Biden that Zelensky has I guess. — Stuck (@stuckonstupid67) August 18, 2023

You think $700 a household is enough after they've lost everything?

You're really struggling to make those paychecks defending this worthless mush brained puppet — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 18, 2023

Now now, be fair.

That's an insult to every other worthless mush-brained puppets out there.

***

Related:

Woman Max Miller shamed for tweet PRAISING Jesus loses job at pro-life org his WIFE sits on the board of

BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)

'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !