Gen Z Biden fanboy proves voting age SHOULD be at least 21 with tweet PRAISING Biden for helping Maui

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 18, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Just when we think Biden can't get any more embarrassing and cringe-worthy, we see his response to the horrific fires in Maui. How many times could he say no comment or refuse to talk about Americans dying in a massive fire? Talk about a media nightmare; even they couldn't spin this mess for Sleepy Joe.

It was bad.

So it looks like they've called in the Gen Z influencers to try and convince other Gen Z'rs that Biden is doing a lot to help the people of Maui. Now, we know we shouldn't pick fun at minors and to be fair, we're not.

We're just pointing out this is why people shouldn't be able to vote until they're at least 21.

That's not a joke.

Look at this:

Ooooh, a WHOLE $2.3 million?! 1300 households?! WOW.

To put this into proper perspective, Biden sent Ukraine $75 BILLION in July alone.

But hey, yay ... or something.

Totally.

*he's on vacation*

Don't be too hard on him, we're not sure they even bother teaching actual math these days in some public schools.

Bob Peters.

That just cracks us up, every time.

Now now, be fair.

That's an insult to every other worthless mush-brained puppets out there.

***

***

BIDEN HAWAII

