WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks media OUT at Camp David

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on August 18, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Gosh, it sure looks like Robert L. Peters ... we mean Joe Biden ... doesn't want to answer any questions today. You'd think with ALL his work in Maui and how successful Bidenomics has been for this country, he'd be jumping at the bit to take questions from his supporters in the media.

And c'mon, we all know MOST of them will spin whatever stupid thing he says as much as they can.

Unless even they have to admit the corruption is very bad and very blatant and there is no spinning.

Watch this:

Ok, and maybe it's just our imagination but does it sound like Biden is having a little more trouble than usual just speaking? There is something not quite right here, and maybe that smirk is involuntary. Something is off with him.

It has been for months (years?) but this is really weird.

Tags: BIDEN MEDIA

