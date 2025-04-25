Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles

For so long, the Left has told us to 'follow the science.'

Right up until that science is inconvenient for them. Then they ignore it.

Which means they'll ignore this research, too:

This 450,000 year study shows conclusively that carbon dioxide has no role in earth's climate cycles. This snapshot of an ice age lasting 2.58 million years reveals glacial periods of around 100,000 years & warm interglacials 15,000 years. It's been cooling for 2,000 years. pic.twitter.com/SGnouiEZ8h — Peter Clack (@PeterDClack) April 24, 2025

Look at that.

Long before SUVs and fossil fuels, the world went through cyclical climate change.

Hi Peter. I enjoy your posts. How do we know temperature that long ago ? — Phil Pitts (@PhilPitts7) April 25, 2025

The answer:

Phil, ice & sedimentary rocks plus other materials all contain isotopes of oxygen & even ancient air bubbles. These can all be analysed to give data on past conditions. They are never global though, but serve as proxies in a location that indicates warming or cooling. But there… — Peter Clack (@PeterDClack) April 25, 2025

He continues:

But there is actually no such thing as a global average temperature anyway.

Correct.

Yes, but there wasn’t Progressives trying to move the world towards a communist-style New World Order before 1913… — CageMan (@CageManSchmidt) April 25, 2025

The environmental movement is a giant watermelon: green on the outside, red on the inside.

Rush Limbaugh accurately predicted that communism would rebrand itself as the green movement after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He was right.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

If only there was some scientific proof that CO2 was helpful in some way… — OrwellWarnedUs (@TruthHurtsDemz) April 24, 2025

Wait for it ...

NASA admits that CO2 is good for the earth pic.twitter.com/xsO50dski7 — LORD Miguel lastname (@Koolas68Degrees) April 24, 2025

Well, look at that.

Let's not be confused by the facts. https://t.co/edaBYeViCk — Dennis Bielfeldt PhD (@DennisBielfeldt) April 24, 2025

The facts get in the way of the religious fervor of the environmentalist left.

Great work, putting things in perspective. https://t.co/YqgDeJIvXx — Derrick Shelf (@D_Shelf) April 25, 2025

This, coupled with the predictions of doom that never come to fruition, are why people don't believe the climate change nonsense.

While the earth (Big Picture) has been cooling for a couple thousand years, the crooked organizations: UN, WEF, WHO started to push their Global Warming zHoax as recently as 1989 with UN’s scary prediction about Rising Sea Levels. “Nations will vanish.” See UN’s letter. https://t.co/BadKUKCBqP — Pete Butkovich (@ButkovichPete) April 24, 2025

The terror is the point. It's how they get power.

