'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His...
MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His...
VIP
George Clooney Thinks He's More of a Journalist Than Megyn Kelly ... He's...
Dude, WTF: Following Judge's Arrest, Brian Krassenstein Compares Illegal Immigrants to Ann...
That Boy AIN'T Right! Jon Favreau Picks Fight with Stephen Miller In Heated...
Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another...
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During...
Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is...
More of This: Kash Patel Posts Statement Following ICE Obstruction Arrest of Milwaukee...
Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR...
Arrested Development: Pam Bondi Reminds Sanctuary Lefties 'No One Is Above the Law'...
Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her...

Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 25, 2025
ImgFlip

For so long, the Left has told us to 'follow the science.'

Right up until that science is inconvenient for them. Then they ignore it.

Which means they'll ignore this research, too:

Advertisement

Look at that.

Long before SUVs and fossil fuels, the world went through cyclical climate change.

The answer:

He continues:

But there is actually no such thing as a global average temperature anyway.

Correct.

The environmental movement is a giant watermelon: green on the outside, red on the inside.

Rush Limbaugh accurately predicted that communism would rebrand itself as the green movement after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He was right.

Recommended

JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
Advertisement

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Wait for it ...

Well, look at that.

The facts get in the way of the religious fervor of the environmentalist left.

This, coupled with the predictions of doom that never come to fruition, are why people don't believe the climate change nonsense.

The terror is the point. It's how they get power.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM GLOBAL WARMING SCIENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the Left Smearing Trump Voters As Nazis
Amy Curtis
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another After Election Flop
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During Story on Arrested Judge
Doug P.
That Boy AIN'T Right! Jon Favreau Picks Fight with Stephen Miller In Heated Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.
Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR and It's Simply GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge Doug P.
Advertisement