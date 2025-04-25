Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another After Election Flop

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 25, 2025
Meme

Throughout the 2024 election lots of people -- this writer included -- talked about and noticed the obvious strife (or rumors of strife) within the Democratic Party.

We told you how the Kamala Harris camp and Biden's team loathed one another. And now a book talks about how Barack Obama tried to derail Kamala Harris, and here's an excerpt that shows how ugly things are among some of the most prominent Democrats:

Here's what the screenshots read:

Even Barack Obama, who had twice won the presidency, misfired badly. He subscribed to a magical hypothesis that Democrats could oust Biden, hold a speed-dating primary, and nominate someone other than Harris. He tried to make that happen even as she was locking down the delegates she needed. Obama usually wanted to float above the fray, taking credit and avoiding blame whenever possible. That didn't work either.

The Obama-Biden relationship was 'irreparable' at the end of 2024, according to one Democratic insider who had worked for both men. Obama wanted to mend the damage, but Biden did not, the former aide said. A donor who is close to both presidents agreed with that assessment. 'Their relationship will never be the same,' the donor said. 'It's never coming back.' At one point in the summer, the Biden and Obama camps put them together on a phone call to frustrate a forthcoming news story that would have noted they had not spoken since Biden's withdrawal, according to two people familiar with the effort. 'It was done to make it so aides could say 'Yes, they have spoken,'' one of the people said. One week before he left the White House, Biden named future aircraft carriers for presidents BIll Clinton and George W. Bush. Obama received neither that honor nor the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Obama had once bestowed on Biden. Hillary Clinton, who had stood by Biden and then backed Harris, got a Medal of Freedom.

Such drama!

The story continues:

Before he met Trump on a debate stage in Atlanta in June 2024, Biden was on track to lose. But he continued anyway, even as the dominos [sic] continued to fall, and one by one, his fellow party leaders and donors turned against him. After the election, even as his closest aides said he had realized the die was cast and there was no way he could have defeated Donald Trump, he said the opposite. First, in private conversations with friends and close allies, he maintained he could have one. Then, he said it out loud, in an interview and to a gaggle of reporters at what would be his final face-to-face with the White House press corps.

...

[Biden] thought he had been done dirty. By Pelosi. By Obama. By donors. And even by Kamala Harris, the vice president who showed him nothing but loyalty and deference at her own expense. 'She was a better friend to him than he was to her,' one Harris adviser observed. One Biden friend said the anger toward Harris came more from the first lady than the president, who was not deployed as a campaign surrogate in the way his family would've liked. 'She's really bitter at Harris,' the friend said.

We knew Jill was involved in this. Which is why this writer thinks Jill and Joe actually voted for Trump in November. Remember how icy things were between Jill and Kamala when they sat next to one another at Jimmy Carter's funeral?

It sure does.

Mark your calendars, because this writer is gonna say something wild: Barack Obama was right. The Dems should've done a snap primary. It wouldn't have changed the outcome of the election, but it would've made it less of a blowout.

Hahahahaha.

Oh, please, please, please make this happen.

They all deserve one another.

Heh.

YUP.

The whole part about Obama wanting credit but no blame is so on-brand for him.

The only one who played the game right was ... Hillary.

Yes. This is his legacy.

And that he wasn't working against Kamala.

Good times.

At last, we're united in our hatred of these people.

This writer got that reference. And if you didn't, here ya go.

So do we.

He wouldn't, and didn't.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Tags: BARACK OBAMA BOOK HILLARY CLINTON JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

