Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's...
Stephanie Turner Female Athlete Who Refused to Fence Against a Male Speaks Out...
VIP
Listen, Fat: '60 Minutes' Is LYING to You About Obesity and Weight Loss
Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded...
LOL: FactPost Wants You to Believe That Grocery Prices Have Already Increased By...
See You in Court! Michigan Judge Okay's White Man's Racial Discrimination Suit Against...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Declares Dan Bongino Is Not at All Qualified
CNN Lib Claims Lloyd Austin ‘Never Compromised American Lives'
BUSTED: Cali Judge Who Ruled Trump Must Fund Illegal Immigrants Has MAJOR Conflict...
SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ......
Flashback: Here's Chuck Schumer Arguing for Anti-Fraud Measures for Illegals
NH Teacher Union Head Says the Quiet Part Out Loud As She Rails...
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Flashback: Here's Nancy Pelosi Singing a (D)ifferent Tune on China, Trade Deficits, and...

New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

It's amazing how much we're learning about the Biden administration now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are no longer employed. All of those "cheap fakes" that made it look like Biden had lost it? It turns out they were real. CNN's Jake Tapper, who was in on it, is now cashing in on a book about Biden's cognitive decline and the media's cover-up. Former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain is now quoted in a new book that in debate prep, Biden "didn’t know what Trump had been saying and couldn’t grasp what the back and forth was."

Advertisement

We also have a new book about the Harris campaign that says it required chairs that met certain specifications so she didn't look short: "Leg height no less than 15 inches; floor to top of seat height no less than 18.9 inches; arms on chairs may not be very high, arms must fall at a natural height; chairs must be firm."

Also cashing in with a new book about "the wildest battle for the White House" are NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. As we reported earlier, their book reveals that Biden didn't recognize Rep. Eric Swalwell after inviting him to the Oval Office.

Allen appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to hawk his book and claim that Barack Obama worked behind the scenes to derail Harris' campaign. Obama campaigned for her in front of the scenes; maybe that was another attempt to derail Harris.

Recommended

SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Obama knew that Harris sucked as a candidate. He didn't want to get caught up in campaigning for a loser.

They all withheld everything they knew about Biden's mental decline and how he decided to drop out of the race and hand it over to Harris.

***

Tags: BARACK OBAMA BOOK CAMPAIGN KAMALA HARRIS MORNING JOE NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else
Grateful Calvin
Stephanie Turner Female Athlete Who Refused to Fence Against a Male Speaks Out (WATCH)
Amy
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's Layoffs
Brett T.
LOL: FactPost Wants You to Believe That Grocery Prices Have Already Increased By 150 Percent
Grateful Calvin
Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded 'EPA Museum' Open
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else Grateful Calvin
Advertisement