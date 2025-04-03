New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris

It's amazing how much we're learning about the Biden administration now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are no longer employed. All of those "cheap fakes" that made it look like Biden had lost it? It turns out they were real. CNN's Jake Tapper, who was in on it, is now cashing in on a book about Biden's cognitive decline and the media's cover-up. Former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain is now quoted in a new book that in debate prep, Biden "didn’t know what Trump had been saying and couldn’t grasp what the back and forth was."

We also have a new book about the Harris campaign that says it required chairs that met certain specifications so she didn't look short: "Leg height no less than 15 inches; floor to top of seat height no less than 18.9 inches; arms on chairs may not be very high, arms must fall at a natural height; chairs must be firm."

Also cashing in with a new book about "the wildest battle for the White House" are NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. As we reported earlier, their book reveals that Biden didn't recognize Rep. Eric Swalwell after inviting him to the Oval Office.

Allen appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to hawk his book and claim that Barack Obama worked behind the scenes to derail Harris' campaign. Obama campaigned for her in front of the scenes; maybe that was another attempt to derail Harris.

NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen says Barack Obama worked "behind the scenes" to derail Kamala Harris in 2024: pic.twitter.com/jFkVwyR2Yv — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 3, 2025

Obama knew that Harris sucked as a candidate. He didn't want to get caught up in campaigning for a loser.

They all withheld everything they knew about Biden's mental decline and how he decided to drop out of the race and hand it over to Harris.

