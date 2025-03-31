'A Literal Coverup'! The Hill: 'How Biden’s Frailties Hampered Harris' (Did Kamala Write This?)

The 2024 election post mortems continue and the "now it can finally be told" books are being published (often by the same people who insisted Joe Biden was "sharp as a tack" during his presidency).

Joe Biden is now being cited as a major reason Kamala Harris lost ("coach" Tim Walz will also appreciate this spin):

How Joe Biden’s frailties hampered Kamala Harris https://t.co/jFSk3agk9J — The Hill (@thehill) March 31, 2025

Harris did a great job of hampering herself, but the attempts to deflect blame for her awful campaign will continue:

“Publicly, Democrats scoffed at Republican claims that Biden wasn’t up to the job,” the authors wrote. “But privately, some of them worried all along that they were putting too much stock in an old man who, at best, had long since lost his fastball.” [...] Parnes and Allen reported that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential candidate who faced off against Biden on the primary debate stage, first became concerned about Biden’s cognitive abilities in June 2023, when they spoke at the annual White House picnic for members of Congress. Swalwell had not been invited to the White House often, like most members of Congress, but when Biden and Swalwell came face to face, Biden didn’t immediately recognize the congressman, according to the book. Swalwell needed to note personal details to remind Biden of who he is.

We're guessing "I'm the guy who got booted from the Intelligence Committee for his affiliation with a Chinese spy" wasn't the reminder Swalwell tried to jog Biden's memory with.

According to the book, part of the effort to maintain Biden's energetic and totally youthful appearance involved copious amounts of makeup application:

So the word "coverup" word applies in every sense:

A literal coverup. Amazing. — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 31, 2025

Nothing sums up the Dems' problems in 2024 better than part of their solution to public perception of Biden's obvious cognitive decline being "slap some more makeup on him!"

Harris might not mind that spin though.

She didn't need any help from Captain Puddingbrain to cackle like a hyena and spit word salad everywhere — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 31, 2025

I think she able to hamper herself just fine without any assistance. pic.twitter.com/bQzhvpmzkF — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) March 31, 2025

Kamala hampered Kamala, no one else. — skiguy (@skiguy14) March 31, 2025

Harris is no longer unburdened by what has been.