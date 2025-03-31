'A Literal Coverup'! The Hill: 'How Biden’s Frailties Hampered Harris' (Did Kamala Write This?)

Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions...
Doug P. | 5:10 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The 2024 election post mortems continue and the "now it can finally be told" books are being published (often by the same people who insisted Joe Biden was "sharp as a tack" during his presidency).

Joe Biden is now being cited as a major reason Kamala Harris lost ("coach" Tim Walz will also appreciate this spin): 

Harris did a great job of hampering herself, but the attempts to deflect blame for her awful campaign will continue: 

“Publicly, Democrats scoffed at Republican claims that Biden wasn’t up to the job,” the authors wrote. “But privately, some of them worried all along that they were putting too much stock in an old man who, at best, had long since lost his fastball.” 

[...]

Parnes and Allen reported that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential candidate who faced off against Biden on the primary debate stage, first became concerned about Biden’s cognitive abilities in June 2023, when they spoke at the annual White House picnic for members of Congress. 

Swalwell had not been invited to the White House often, like most members of Congress, but when Biden and Swalwell came face to face, Biden didn’t immediately recognize the congressman, according to the book. 

Swalwell needed to note personal details to remind Biden of who he is.

We're guessing "I'm the guy who got booted from the Intelligence Committee for his affiliation with a Chinese spy" wasn't the reminder Swalwell tried to jog Biden's memory with. 

According to the book, part of the effort to maintain Biden's energetic and totally youthful appearance involved copious amounts of makeup application: 

So the word "coverup" word applies in every sense: 

Nothing sums up the Dems' problems in 2024 better than part of their solution to public perception of Biden's obvious cognitive decline being "slap some more makeup on him!"

Harris might not mind that spin though.

Harris is no longer unburdened by what has been.

