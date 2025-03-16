Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential Campaign

Kamala Harris was given the chair during her failed presidential campaign. No, not like that! Kamala wouldn’t take a seat during her 2024 White House run unless the chair provided met certain measurement requirements. She learned this lesson early in her campaign.

Here's more from the New York Post. (READ)

Kamala Harris campaign required she only be seated in chairs that ‘met certain specifications’ https://t.co/fCW0nwdxCc pic.twitter.com/4OLZG3pHaL — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2025

Presidential campaigns are about optics and perception so her handlers had to make sure Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz didn’t tower over her or that the chairs she sat in didn't make her look small and weak. This is all in a new book called 'FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House.'

Here’s an excerpt that explains why seating arrangements were a must on the campaign trail.

“Her team required that she be provided a chair that met certain specifications: ‘Leg height no less than 15 inches; floor to top of seat height no less than 18.9 inches; arms on chairs may not be very high, arms must fall at a natural height; chairs must be firm,” according to the book excerpt. The mandated chair specifications came following her first media interview after taking over the top of the Democratic ticket roughly 40 days before.

You’ll remember how awkward Kamala’s first co-interview with Tim Walz went.

Here’s more on that.

The pair sat at a table, but the visual of Harris appearing to be lower than Walz prompted her team to issue a new mandate to never let it happen again. “Sitting next to Walz in a chair that seemed to place her below him and heaping praise on Biden’s record, Harris did not look like a candidate seeking the highest office in the land,” the excerpt read. “The whole scene reinforced the criticism that the vice president was either incapable or afraid, of answering tough questions on her own.”

Yeah, THAT was the problem🤣🤣 — 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖈𝖔 𝕵𝖆𝖈k 🇺🇸 (@CalicoTheJack) March 15, 2025

If she’s spent as much time on the issues as she did her chairs, she might have won. Nah. She never had a chance. — William T (@thewildbill59) March 15, 2025

Commenters agree that seating issues were the least of her problems.

Of course, posters see the humor in Kamala’s chair woes. Here are what they say are her real chair requirements.

Considering they had to have a podium that made her look closer to Trump's height at the debate, my guess would be a booster seat so she doesn't look like a yapping Yorkie next to the people around her. — TrueSouthernBelle (@mkatbelle) March 15, 2025

Probably had to have a seatbelt so she didn’t topple off — Redarp027 (@redarp027) March 15, 2025

Chairs with guardrails only? — Missy White (@NoSilence44) March 15, 2025

Because of hemorrhoids she has? — Moishe✡🕎Anticommunist (@Moishe3Awesome) March 15, 2025

The chairs weren't allowed to look smarter than her. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) March 16, 2025

Ah, yes. It was the chair that made her look incompetent. Silly me. — Natalie Dawn (@NattieFink) March 15, 2025

Kamala was always going to have image issues and look small on stage and in interviews. She’s only 5 foot 2 inches tall. Walz is a good 10 inches taller than her. President Donald Trump is listed at 6 foot 3 inches. She was the runt of the political litter. No chair could ever compensate for everything she lacked as a candidate.