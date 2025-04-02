Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste...
Quotes From Ex WH Chief of Staff In Book About Biden Sound WAY Different Than Previous Claims

Doug P. | 4:11 PM on April 02, 2025
CNN

During the four years Joe Biden was in the White House, Americans were told not to believe their lying eyes and ears when it came to the condition of the man who was ostensibly the President of the United States. We were told Joe was "sharp as a tack" behind the scenes and that we were witnessing "the best version of Biden ever."

Then the debate happened and those narratives were torpedoed, and the Dems & media could no longer keep lying about it. At that point Biden was ushered out and Kamala Harris was made the nominee in his place. 

Now we're finding out things like this:

Getting makeup applied must have taken a lot out of Biden.

Everybody remembers how Biden's White House staff were among those saying "all is well with Joe and claims otherwise are disinformation campaigns." In actuality claims otherwise were information campaigns. 

But former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain is now quoted in a new book explaining a different side of the story:

It's entirely possible that Biden thought he was a great president because that's what his handlers were telling him.

Yep, pretty much.

The book should have been titled, "Yeah, These People Lied About Biden, So What!?"

In a new book, Joe Biden’s former White House chief of staff paints a devastating picture of the then US president’s mental and physical state before the debate with Donald Trump that sent his 2024 campaign into a tailspin, resulting in his relinquishing the Democratic nomination to Kamala Harris. 

Ron Klain served Biden from 2021 to 2023, then returned to his side last June to run debate preparation as he had for numerous Democratic presidents before. 

According to Klain, it turned out that Biden “didn’t know what Trump had been saying and couldn’t grasp what the back and forth was”; left preparation and fell asleep by the pool; obsessed about foreign leaders, saying “these guys say I’m doing a great job as president so I must be a great president”; “didn’t really understand what his argument was on inflation”; and “had nothing to say about a second term other than finish the job”. 

We still gag a little every time somebody reminds us of "Finish the Job."

Do they really think nobody's going to notice?

Without a doubt. The corporate media helped Biden and the Democrats push the "cheap fakes" BS along with other lies about the "sharp as a tack" president.

It was a massive cover-up. But the New York Post just reported that Klain still insists that he "never doubted Biden's mental acuity." 

Uh huh.

