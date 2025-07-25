Amy Klobuchar Fact-NUKED from Orbit for Spinning Lies About Trump Admin's EPIC Changes to the USDA

If Amy Klobuchar is mad about the Trump administration's changes to the USDA, we like them even more.

We're not shocked that a Democrat is fussy because Trump is decentralizing federal power and sending bureaucrats out in the country to be held accountable to the people paying their salaries. Let's face it, Democrats like having their federal employees close to DC, preferably in Virginia, so they can continue to screw up that state and make electing Republicans more difficult.

But we digress.

Here's Amy whining about the epic changes being made:

Administration just put out half-baked plan to cut USDA into 6 pie 🥧 pieces (15,000 staff already quit/fired) to MO, IN, CO, NC, &Utah, & what remains in DC. This will decimate research etc just as farmers are walloped by tariffs. Calling for public oversight hearing next week. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 25, 2025

Walloped by tariffs? Really?

Farmers aren't walloped by tariffs. — Mike (@SpikeMikeLike) July 25, 2025

You complain about everything but do nothing to fix it. Typical Democrat — MarineVet (@drummy46) July 25, 2025

A lot of agriculture takes place in and around DC, or would it make sense to move the agency closer to the people it's supposed to serve? — david spratt (@Oil_vampire) July 25, 2025

No agriculture takes place in or around DC.

It makes zero sense for it to be there.

Dept of Ag employees working near agriculture is, is half baked? pic.twitter.com/Hh6hWNSWUz — Country Mouse (@CuntryMouse) July 25, 2025

Only to morons on the Left.

