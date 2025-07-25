Amy Klobuchar Fact-NUKED from Orbit for Spinning Lies About Trump Admin's EPIC Changes to the USDA

Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellati...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on July 25, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

If Amy Klobuchar is mad about the Trump administration's changes to the USDA, we like them even more.

We're not shocked that a Democrat is fussy because Trump is decentralizing federal power and sending bureaucrats out in the country to be held accountable to the people paying their salaries. Let's face it, Democrats like having their federal employees close to DC, preferably in Virginia, so they can continue to screw up that state and make electing Republicans more difficult.

But we digress.

Here's Amy whining about the epic changes being made:

Walloped by tariffs? Really?

No agriculture takes place in or around DC.

It makes zero sense for it to be there.

Only to morons on the Left.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

AMY KLOBUCHAR COLORADO NORTH CAROLINA TARIFFS USDA

