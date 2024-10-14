YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in DELISH Thread

We hardly blame Joe Biden or his team for maybe being a little fussy with Team Kamala considering we all know Joe was kicked out for being too old and she was 'installed' although nobody voted for her because most people dislike her. Heck, there was a reason Democrats and the media were pushing Joe to replace HER as early as May of this year ... so when we see stories about tensions rising between Biden and Harris, we believe it.

Advertisement

And we really enjoy it.

Hey, we're nothing if not honest.

Sounds like things are getting worse:

BREAKING: 10 sources say tensions between the Biden and Harris teams are "fraught," with the Biden team purposely scheduling Biden's events during Harris'.



The development comes after President Biden apparently sided with Ron DeSantis over Harris.



According to Axios, senior… pic.twitter.com/eg0ejUzw1l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 13, 2024

This is the thread Rugg is referring to:

Icymi yesterday: The relationship between Harris's team and Biden's White House has been increasingly fraught, 10 ppl familiar with the situation tell Axios.



"They're too much in their feelings," one close Harris ally said of POTUS’s teamhttps://t.co/8DLlK5Yl3z — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 14, 2024

Yeah, how dare they be upset for the guy they work for getting the boot so a vapid know-nothing hag could take his place.

The Biden team wants Harris to win, but they have struggled in transitioning to a supporting role on the campaign.



One person involved w/ Harris' campaign: "The WH is lacking someone in the room thinking first and foremost about how things would affect the campaign." — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 14, 2024

What?

Several Biden aides have joined Harris' campaign, but some feel like they've been labeled as disloyal by Biden's team for leaving or even considering it.



A White House official told Axios: "Everyone from the president on down knows how important the election is, and we always… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 14, 2024

They know this doesn't look good, but there's really nothing they can do about it.

And if we know Jill Biden, if she can take Kamala down with her husband she will, election or not.

Let them FIGHT.

=======================================================================

Related:

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND from Women

BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding from THEM and LOL We're Officially DEAD

Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using 'Full Metal Jacket'

D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While ... BLOCKING Replies

=======================================================================