YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in DELISH Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We hardly blame Joe Biden or his team for maybe being a little fussy with Team Kamala considering we all know Joe was kicked out for being too old and she was 'installed' although nobody voted for her because most people dislike her. Heck, there was a reason Democrats and the media were pushing Joe to replace HER as early as May of this year ... so when we see stories about tensions rising between Biden and Harris, we believe it.

And we really enjoy it.

Hey, we're nothing if not honest.

Sounds like things are getting worse:

This is the thread Rugg is referring to:

Yeah, how dare they be upset for the guy they work for getting the boot so a vapid know-nothing hag could take his place.

What?

They know this doesn't look good, but there's really nothing they can do about it.

And if we know Jill Biden, if she can take Kamala down with her husband she will, election or not.

Let them FIGHT.

=======================================================================

