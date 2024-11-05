Dr. Jill Biden Just Voted in Delaware, but for Whom?

Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It turns out not every Democrat voted early (and often). First lady Dr. Jill Biden waited until the afternoon of Election Day to cast her ballot in Delaware — she'll be back at the White House tonight to watch the returns with the president (who won't be attending Kamala Harris' watch party).

The red suit was a nice touch, although this could just be a half-hearted attempt at a handmaid's costume.

The question remains … for whom did she vote? We don't sense any great love between her and Harris.

He's got a point.

She has no intention of moving out of the White House.

Come January, she's going to have to rely on teaching part-time for income … she knows she'll be buying groceries too.

A lot of people are commenting that she looks great in the red suit, as opposed to some dress that looks like your grandmother's upholstery. Why hasn't she dressed like this all along?

We'd bet she wrote in Joe Biden.

***

Tags: ELECTION JILL BIDEN

