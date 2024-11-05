Dr. Jill Biden Just Voted in Delaware, but for Whom?

It turns out not every Democrat voted early (and often). First lady Dr. Jill Biden waited until the afternoon of Election Day to cast her ballot in Delaware — she'll be back at the White House tonight to watch the returns with the president (who won't be attending Kamala Harris' watch party).

Whoa. @FLOTUS just voted in Delaware.



Is her outfit a sign? Feel like it's a sign. 😏



Nice suit, btw! pic.twitter.com/31aiZ52OsL — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) November 5, 2024

The red suit was a nice touch, although this could just be a half-hearted attempt at a handmaid's costume.

The question remains … for whom did she vote? We don't sense any great love between her and Harris.

100% she wrote in Joe Biden. https://t.co/C3DzLN3fyG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2024

There is not a chance in the world she voted for the power hungry celebrity Huss who called her husband a racist and just took the nomination he earned, twice. Zero chance. None. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2024

He's got a point.

That percentage seems a little low — Adam Bowling (@JAdamBowling) November 5, 2024

She did not vote for Harris. — Theresa (@frogaustin) November 5, 2024

She wrote herself in — Dee Bee (@RopeDropLife) November 5, 2024

Wrong, she wrote in "Dr. Jill Biden." — Barnard (@Barnard178) November 5, 2024

She has no intention of moving out of the White House.

100% she wrote in Jill Biden. — Mr.Brewsviews (@MrBrewsviews) November 5, 2024

You know she did pic.twitter.com/znWDVXW9MW — MiddleAgedR8RFan 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@NotaRealR8RFan) November 5, 2024

She voted Joe

Joe voted Trump — Lloyd Testerman (@LloydTesterman2) November 5, 2024

She voted for Trump — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 5, 2024

That’s the reddest suit I’ve ever seen — Jeff Schvey (@jeff_schvey) November 5, 2024

All those “your vote is private” commercials really had an impact 🙌🏼 — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) November 5, 2024

She definitely voted Trump! 😂 — Nick D'Agostino (@realNickDags) November 5, 2024

Come January, she's going to have to rely on teaching part-time for income … she knows she'll be buying groceries too.

Honestly, she has never looked better! MAGA red looks amazing on her — Emma (@emmagirlonthego) November 5, 2024

Why wasn’t she dressing this way the last 4 years? — Annemh (@annehayes39) November 5, 2024

A lot of people are commenting that she looks great in the red suit, as opposed to some dress that looks like your grandmother's upholstery. Why hasn't she dressed like this all along?

We'd bet she wrote in Joe Biden.

***