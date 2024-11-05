Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
President Joe Biden Won't Be Attending His Vice President's Watch Party

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, the Kamala Harris campaign cut President Joe Biden loose after he called all Donald Trump supporters "garbage." We've wondered for a while if Biden is secretly trying to sabotage Harris' campaign. But as we learned last week, multiple phone calls with Biden had been canceled, and he had no official campaign events on his schedule before Election Day. That didn't stop him from screaming at voters in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Advertisement

Now we're hearing that Biden won't be attending Harris' big victory party Tuesday night. 

Did he choose to go to bed early, or was he not invited? (Or did the party elite pressure him into not going?) The Washington Examiner reports:

President Joe Biden will not attend Vice President Kamala Harris‘s election night watch party in another sign that her campaign is keeping the incumbent at arm’s length.

Harris is hosting a watch party at her alma mater, Howard University, which is located less than 2 miles from the executive mansion, but her boss will not be among the attendees.

The relationship between Biden and Harris has appeared strained throughout the election, with her seeking to distance herself from the administration by promising to “turn the page” and usher in a “new way forward.” Another slogan, “We are not going back,” further cements the image she wants to cast as an agent of change.

As you know, Harris has promised a new way forward, and yet was stumped when asked what she would have done differently than Biden. She's promised us the next four years won't be a continuation of the Biden administration — which will hold especially true if she loses.

We have a feeling the mood will be a lot better there.

Word is he's dependably engaged between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

He and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be watching the returns from the White House.

We bet he'd have a blast at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

Imagine the fun they'll have together from tomorrow until January if Trump wins. Harris would probably pull the 25th Amendment just so she could be the first woman president, even for two months.

He did endorse her, after all. He could take credit for her victory. But it will be after 8 p.m. and we're pretty sure he'll be tucked in with MSNBC on the television.

***

