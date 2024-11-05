President Joe Biden Won't Be Attending His Vice President's Watch Party

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, the Kamala Harris campaign cut President Joe Biden loose after he called all Donald Trump supporters "garbage." We've wondered for a while if Biden is secretly trying to sabotage Harris' campaign. But as we learned last week, multiple phone calls with Biden had been canceled, and he had no official campaign events on his schedule before Election Day. That didn't stop him from screaming at voters in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Now we're hearing that Biden won't be attending Harris' big victory party Tuesday night.

Biden will not attend Harris election night watch party https://t.co/hUYiQDPEug — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 5, 2024

Did he choose to go to bed early, or was he not invited? (Or did the party elite pressure him into not going?) The Washington Examiner reports:

President Joe Biden will not attend Vice President Kamala Harris‘s election night watch party in another sign that her campaign is keeping the incumbent at arm’s length. … Harris is hosting a watch party at her alma mater, Howard University, which is located less than 2 miles from the executive mansion, but her boss will not be among the attendees. The relationship between Biden and Harris has appeared strained throughout the election, with her seeking to distance herself from the administration by promising to “turn the page” and usher in a “new way forward.” Another slogan, “We are not going back,” further cements the image she wants to cast as an agent of change.

As you know, Harris has promised a new way forward, and yet was stumped when asked what she would have done differently than Biden. She's promised us the next four years won't be a continuation of the Biden administration — which will hold especially true if she loses.

Bro they even kicked him out of the watch party?!? https://t.co/dax9Q30Wmo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 5, 2024

He’s attending Trump’s — pub (@smubpublius) November 5, 2024

He'll be at Mar-a-Lago — Patriot Dad 🇺🇸 (@atxnfo) November 5, 2024

We have a feeling the mood will be a lot better there.

He totally voted for Trump after they pulled a coup on him. — best decade ever 🗑️ (@ZachFOCO) November 5, 2024

It will be after 4PM. He can't make it. — The Smallest Minority (@SmlestMinority) November 5, 2024

Word is he's dependably engaged between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

They uninvited him in July. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) November 5, 2024

He wouldn’t know where he was anyway. — 460 Fairlane (@boarhogb24) November 5, 2024

He and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be watching the returns from the White House.

The best middle finger he could give them is to attend the Trump watch party. Kamala is going to 25th him either way, he may as well. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) November 5, 2024

We bet he'd have a blast at Mar-a-Lago.

They don’t want him gloating and saying “I told you so” when the results start coming in. — 🇺🇸David the American🇺🇸 (@davidofamerica) November 5, 2024

This is cold 🥶 — Matthew Cavanaugh (@M_J_Cavanaugh) November 5, 2024

It's not going to be a watch party. It's going to be her campaign's funeral. — Josh Koe (@Phfteven) November 5, 2024

Snub on his part most likely.



It will be a knife fight over the next few weeks there. — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) November 5, 2024

Imagine the fun they'll have together from tomorrow until January if Trump wins. Harris would probably pull the 25th Amendment just so she could be the first woman president, even for two months.

You would have to do some weekend at Bernie’s action to have him at a party that late. 😂 — The Dude Abides (@AgencyFirstLFG) November 5, 2024

I don't know if they kicked him out or if Jill forbid him from attending. — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 5, 2024

If they thought she was going to win Joey the queen maker would be in attendance. — ben tindle (@ben_tindle) November 5, 2024

He did endorse her, after all. He could take credit for her victory. But it will be after 8 p.m. and we're pretty sure he'll be tucked in with MSNBC on the television.

