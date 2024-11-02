Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on...
Kamala Harris Definitely Has a Lock on the 'Rich Celebs Saying Everything's Great'...

Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They Don't Choose to Be Garbage

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on November 02, 2024
There have been several occasions in the last few weeks where it's almost looked as if Joe Biden is trying to sink Kamala Harris' campaign as retribution for her part, along with other Democrats, in showing him the door. 

As a result, Biden's being kept at more than arm's length from the Harris campaign:

The White House reportedly pulled the plug on multiple campaign calls that were scheduled to include President Biden in the aftermath of his “garbage” remark aimed at supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to a report. 

“Thursday, October 31, 2024: In the afternoon, the President will participate in campaign calls,” read the White House’s public week ahead guidance published on Sunday. 

Biden, 81, did not participate in those calls, according to Fox News. 

Biden's also not appearing with Harris on the campaign trail, but he is doing his own events, and one of those took place today in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

The strategy from Joe is a similar one: Yell and voters and shame them if they're not doing what he wants: 

Well, that certainly won't be appearing in a Harris ad. Now that we mention it, has Biden appeared in any Kamala Harris ads?

Trump, and his "garbage" supporters, really appreciate it as well.

Hey, with Joe, you never know!

