Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They Don't Choose to Be Garbage

There have been several occasions in the last few weeks where it's almost looked as if Joe Biden is trying to sink Kamala Harris' campaign as retribution for her part, along with other Democrats, in showing him the door.

As a result, Biden's being kept at more than arm's length from the Harris campaign:

The White House reportedly pulled the plug on multiple campaign calls that were scheduled to include President Biden in the aftermath of his “garbage” remark aimed at supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to a report. “Thursday, October 31, 2024: In the afternoon, the President will participate in campaign calls,” read the White House’s public week ahead guidance published on Sunday. Biden, 81, did not participate in those calls, according to Fox News.

Biden's also not appearing with Harris on the campaign trail, but he is doing his own events, and one of those took place today in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

The strategy from Joe is a similar one: Yell and voters and shame them if they're not doing what he wants:

Crooked Joe Biden is currently screaming at voters in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/5kT6tJyWuY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2024

Well, that certainly won't be appearing in a Harris ad. Now that we mention it, has Biden appeared in any Kamala Harris ads?

Keep Rolling Joe out … Harris appreciates the Help !!



😂🤣☠️ https://t.co/GdqUXKLvvi — PaViE (@tpavlick04) November 2, 2024

Trump, and his "garbage" supporters, really appreciate it as well.

Is this directed at Kamala😏 https://t.co/aSBoSrm34N — georgia ann (@georgia12000333) November 2, 2024

Hey, with Joe, you never know!