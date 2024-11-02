It's Happening? Ron Paul Hints at Joining Elon Musk to Eradicate Government Waste
Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
All We Have to Do is Vote! Powerful Closing Message From the Trump...
Trump Brings Peace and Prosperity Message to Muslims in Battleground State of Michigan
VIP
Kamala Harris Will Sacrifice Our Daughters on the Altar of Illegal Immigration
Hugh Hewitt Walks Off Of WaPo's 'First Look' Over Voter Interference Lies (WATCH)
BBC Tries Throwing Cold Water on the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Proves Theorem Correct...
Elie Mystal Says Electoral College Is How Trump Will 'Steal' Election After Losing...
VIP
When Nerves are Frayed ... Study ALL the Data
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over...
Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Looks BAD for Kamala Harris Right...
NBC Virginia Affiliate Finds the One VA Resident Affected by Non-Citizen Voter Purge
Making Halloween Great Again! Creative Costumes Mirror Trump's Return Journey to the White...
AP Clutches Pearls, Omits Facts As Texas Begins to Ask Hospital Patients Legal...

Lock Him Up! Biden No Longer Campaigning for Kamala After Calling All Trump Supporters 'Garbage'

Warren Squire  |  8:00 AM on November 02, 2024
Townhall Media

Don't expect to see President Joe Biden on the campaign trail or even a Zoom call as Election Day draws closer. Looks like he's been canceled. The decision to keep the unpredictable Biden locked up was made days after calling all Donald Trump supporters 'garbage'.

Advertisement

More details here. (WATCH)

Of course, Biden's 'garbage' comments caused 'journalists' to leap into action, blatantly lying to the American public to protect Kamala from the fallout. Those lies echoed a White House cover-up, where transcripts were altered in a lame attempt to convince the public that what Biden clearly said was instead something entirely different.

The crystal clear video/audio that 'journalists' lied about, plus more info on the cover-up is here. (WATCH)

Recommended

Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
Warren Squire
Advertisement

This is just one of several recent instances of 'journalists' purposely misleading the public to tilt the election in favor of Kamala Harris.

Looks like Biden wasn't the only Kamala campaigner canceled today. We probably won't see Mark Cuban speaking in any official capacity after insulting all female Trump supporters. He said none of them were strong women. Sure is a lot of hate emanating from the 'joyful' Kamala campaign.

It's been a bad few days for these white dudes for Kamala.

Good riddance, Cuban!

Biden's rapid mental decline and wild behavior have gotten him canceled. But apparently, he's still okay to handle the nuclear codes and deal with world events. We're kidding. Remember a few months ago when it was 'fake news' to point out Biden's obvious cognitive issues? Good times. It makes you wonder what an absolute madhouse the White House is right now.

Advertisement

The Kamala campaign appears to be falling apart before our eyes. Who knows who will be cut loose next? 'Journalists' and their fellow Democrats have reached maximum levels of dishonesty. It's pretty scary how little they think of the public. We can fight back, though. Election Day is next week. By electing Trump, we have an opportunity to cancel Kamala and her 'journalists' in one fell swoop. Let's do this!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GAFFE JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MARK CUBAN MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
Warren Squire
It's Happening? Ron Paul Hints at Joining Elon Musk to Eradicate Government Waste
Warren Squire
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Aaron Walker
BBC Tries Throwing Cold Water on the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Proves Theorem Correct by Accident
Amy Curtis
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense
Amy Curtis
Elie Mystal Says Electoral College Is How Trump Will 'Steal' Election After Losing Popular Vote
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech Warren Squire
Advertisement