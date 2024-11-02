Lock Him Up! Biden No Longer Campaigning for Kamala After Calling All Trump Supporters 'Garbage'

Don't expect to see President Joe Biden on the campaign trail or even a Zoom call as Election Day draws closer. Looks like he's been canceled. The decision to keep the unpredictable Biden locked up was made days after calling all Donald Trump supporters 'garbage'.

More details here. (WATCH)

Of course, Biden's 'garbage' comments caused 'journalists' to leap into action, blatantly lying to the American public to protect Kamala from the fallout. Those lies echoed a White House cover-up, where transcripts were altered in a lame attempt to convince the public that what Biden clearly said was instead something entirely different.

The crystal clear video/audio that 'journalists' lied about, plus more info on the cover-up is here. (WATCH)

Sometimes the Democrat elite tell us what they really think of us. Hillary Clinton thinks we are “deplorables”. Joe Biden thinks we are “garbage.” Kamala Harris thinks we are so stupid as to believe her lies.



We deserve better. Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/cwEBnGSbLj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 30, 2024

This is just one of several recent instances of 'journalists' purposely misleading the public to tilt the election in favor of Kamala Harris.

Looks like Biden wasn't the only Kamala campaigner canceled today. We probably won't see Mark Cuban speaking in any official capacity after insulting all female Trump supporters. He said none of them were strong women. Sure is a lot of hate emanating from the 'joyful' Kamala campaign.

It's been a bad few days for these white dudes for Kamala.

Good riddance, Cuban!

Biden's rapid mental decline and wild behavior have gotten him canceled. But apparently, he's still okay to handle the nuclear codes and deal with world events. We're kidding. Remember a few months ago when it was 'fake news' to point out Biden's obvious cognitive issues? Good times. It makes you wonder what an absolute madhouse the White House is right now.

The sad reality of life, a president in mental decline to such an extent he can no longer represent his fellow American, or his people.



Yet he sits in the chair of power and control the entire world look to for help and support. And at the same day is is shut down by his peers… — Tim Helmick Sr (@TimHelmickSr) November 2, 2024

It's funny how just a few months ago she was talking about how sharp he is blah, blah



Now she's distancing herself. Geez, why can't these Democrats see past their noses? — Debby (@debbycreech) November 2, 2024

What I wouldn't do to see the chaos that is happening behind the scenes in the White House right now... — ·.·Ⓙᴇⓝηⓘ·.· (@thejenniusa) November 2, 2024

The Kamala campaign appears to be falling apart before our eyes. Who knows who will be cut loose next? 'Journalists' and their fellow Democrats have reached maximum levels of dishonesty. It's pretty scary how little they think of the public. We can fight back, though. Election Day is next week. By electing Trump, we have an opportunity to cancel Kamala and her 'journalists' in one fell swoop. Let's do this!