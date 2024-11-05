Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth

Please read another book, already! Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale began as a book and then a TV series. It is now a cultural touchstone for every crazy Democrat woman in America. Did we say touchstone? We mean fetish. It's an insane cosplay fetish. So, it's no surprise one of these mentally-damaged Dem women voters threw on her red robe and hat and headed to the polls.

Weeping NJ mom dons eerie ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costume to vote: ‘My way of fighting back’ https://t.co/oAv9gMfOeW pic.twitter.com/Tqr8Y9BLs4 — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2024

Let's set something straight. Conservative men want a better economy, not Econowives. Children of Ham? No, ham sandwiches!

We have no desire to have sex with deranged Democrat women. Please get over yourselves. You're not oppressed, though it seems you want to be. We're never going to make your perverse fantasy a reality.

Ummm...lady, you are unattractive, overweight, 50 year old. No one is trying to turn you into a baby making machine. Have you even read the damn book? You are retarded. — Suki's Butler (@Sukis_butler) November 5, 2024

It's not going to happen.

Democrat women sure have an affinity for robes and pointy hats. Wonder why that is?

Oh, now it all makes sense. There's precedent.

Of course, this creepy cosplay points to mental illness. She's royally messed up her kid.

Of course she transed her son. pic.twitter.com/wPiwpfdWL8 — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 5, 2024

Red or white? Please ditch the robes and the silly hats. This is how sane people view you.

You look utterly ridiculous.

It's time to take your presidential candidate's advice and apply it to your worn-out copies of The Handmaid's Tale. You need to 'turn the page' and then say 'we're never going back!' Conservatives (who still don't want to have sex with you) would appreciate it.