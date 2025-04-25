That Boy AIN'T Right! Jon Favreau Picks Fight with Stephen Miller In Heated Back and Forth About Illegals

Stephen Miller was just minding his own business, talking about how the lamestream media waging information warfare to hurt the Trump administration when ...

The corporate media is waging an information warfare campaign against deportation. The top agenda item of the corrupt ruling class in this country is to nullify the election result and enshrine mass migration. https://t.co/1PMDFrH3vz — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 24, 2025

... Obama bro Jon Favreau decided to pick a fight with him. Remember, Miller was likely more than happy to forget Favreau even exists but for whatever reason, he was determined to get embarrassed on X yesterday.

If by "the corporate media" you mean Trump-appointed judges from the district court level to the Supreme Court.



And if by "against deportation" you mean "against disappearing people to a foreign gulag in violation of the Constitution" https://t.co/aFKfRsgIDq — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 24, 2025

Once an Obama bro, always an Obama bro.

Miller responded:

Jon: your contribution to this world will have been shilling for an Administration that mass imported illegal alien rapists, terrorists and murderers to prey on innocent Americans. Are you incapable of remorse? https://t.co/PkZXsXFr4h — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 25, 2025

Yes. Yes he is.

But instead of answering the question honestly, he continued to virtue-signal and cry:

Stephen: are you incapable of being honest?



Stop defying the courts. Stop defying Trump judges. Stop violating the Constitution. Stop disappearing people to foreign prisons. Deport who you want by following the law. Your performative hysteria isn’t doing your boss any favors. https://t.co/X8ybRpnSJt — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 25, 2025

Yes, he's the one who should worry about 'performative hysteria.'

Jon knows he's Jon Favreau, yes?

Notice how Jon fearfully dodges the question. He feels no remorse for letting illegal alien rapists and killers into America. He can’t even bring himself to say the word “illegal” when defending these monsters. Shocking and heartless. https://t.co/p0msn6eslw — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 25, 2025

Of course, he dodged the question.

And then he laid it on THICK.

So you are incapable of being honest



Illegal: living here without proper documentation. Committing crimes. All deportable offenses.



Also illegal: defying court orders. Denying due process. Disappearing people to foreign prisons.



I notice you won’t even try to defend that. https://t.co/Hh1YosyKWH — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 25, 2025

Maybe he should try crying more, we hear that works.

