'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His...
Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles
MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His...
VIP
George Clooney Thinks He's More of a Journalist Than Megyn Kelly ... He's...
Dude, WTF: Following Judge's Arrest, Brian Krassenstein Compares Illegal Immigrants to Ann...
Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another...
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During...
Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is...
More of This: Kash Patel Posts Statement Following ICE Obstruction Arrest of Milwaukee...
Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR...
Arrested Development: Pam Bondi Reminds Sanctuary Lefties 'No One Is Above the Law'...
Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her...

That Boy AIN'T Right! Jon Favreau Picks Fight with Stephen Miller In Heated Back and Forth About Illegals

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on April 25, 2025
Meme

Stephen Miller was just minding his own business, talking about how the lamestream media waging information warfare to hurt the Trump administration when ... 

Advertisement

... Obama bro Jon Favreau decided to pick a fight with him. Remember, Miller was likely more than happy to forget Favreau even exists but for whatever reason, he was determined to get embarrassed on X yesterday.

Once an Obama bro, always an Obama bro.

Miller responded:

Recommended

JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes. Yes he is.

But instead of answering the question honestly, he continued to virtue-signal and cry:

Yes, he's the one who should worry about 'performative hysteria.'

Jon knows he's Jon Favreau, yes?

Of course, he dodged the question.

And then he laid it on THICK.

Advertisement

Maybe he should try crying more, we hear that works. 

============================================================

Related:

Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is Awkward and CRINGE All In One

Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR and It's Simply GLORIOUS

Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her Speaks VOLUMES (Watch)

'Eventually the WARRIOR Will Answer': Infantryman Puts Amy McGrath In Her PLACE and It's GLORIOUS

DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts

============================================================

Tags: ILLEGALS JON FAVREAU STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the Left Smearing Trump Voters As Nazis
Amy Curtis
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another After Election Flop
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During Story on Arrested Judge
Doug P.
Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR and It's Simply GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge Doug P.
Advertisement