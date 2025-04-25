Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is Awkward and CRINGE All In One

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on April 25, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Ted Lieu really wants to troll and dunk on someone ... anyone. And the truth is, he's not good at it. There are just some people who are so dense and awkward that humor and good trolling escape them.

That's why we feel sorry for Ted.

Poor lil feller.

He tries so hard.

Someone close to him really should have informed him that the whole makeup studio claim was nothing but a fake story to make Pete Hegseth look bad. And now that we've seen Hegseth FIRE Susan Rice, we get why the media and left are after him the way they are.

But we digress.

See for yourselves, this is really dumb:

Ted.

Dude.

What?

There's not enough makeup on this planet to make Lieu as pretty as Pete Hegseth.

Talk about an unforced error. Ted. Ouch.

Is this a trick question? Because this feels like a trick question.

Told you guys, this was just dumb. What did Lieu accomplish other than getting his arse dragged all over X for pushing a lie?

Nothin'.

============================================================

Tags: TED LIEU PETE HEGSETH

