Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is Awkward and CRINGE All In One

Ted Lieu really wants to troll and dunk on someone ... anyone. And the truth is, he's not good at it. There are just some people who are so dense and awkward that humor and good trolling escape them.

Advertisement

That's why we feel sorry for Ted.

Poor lil feller.

He tries so hard.

Someone close to him really should have informed him that the whole makeup studio claim was nothing but a fake story to make Pete Hegseth look bad. And now that we've seen Hegseth FIRE Susan Rice, we get why the media and left are after him the way they are.

But we digress.

See for yourselves, this is really dumb:

Super excited to be flying like first class on Southwest because the middle seat is empty.



Unfortunately, the plane doesn’t have a makeup studio, so I can’t look as pretty as Pete Hegseth who spent taxpayer dollars to install a makeup studio in the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/LdHruwAMot — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 24, 2025

Ted.

Dude.

What?

There's not enough makeup on this planet to make Lieu as pretty as Pete Hegseth.

You’re just showing your constituents that you spread nothing but lies. Just be honest…do you even know what that means? — Deb (@fbjailsuperstar) April 24, 2025

Talk about an unforced error. Ted. Ouch.

You bought the lie. Wow! How stupid are you??? — Marty (@MartyMoore659) April 24, 2025

Is this a trick question? Because this feels like a trick question.

How does a congressman believe these lies.



Bro you are so dumb it’s embarrassing 😂😭 — l 🇺🇸 DaviD 🇺🇸 l (@MasculatedPOG) April 24, 2025

Told you guys, this was just dumb. What did Lieu accomplish other than getting his arse dragged all over X for pushing a lie?

Nothin'.

============================================================

Related:

Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR and It's Simply GLORIOUS

Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her Speaks VOLUMES (Watch)

Sean Davis & Mollie Hemingway Mocking TF Out of The Dispatch for Acquiring THIS Blog Is Content We CRAVE

'Eventually the WARRIOR Will Answer': Infantryman Puts Amy McGrath In Her PLACE and It's GLORIOUS

DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts

============================================================