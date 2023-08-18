Elon Musk talks about removing Twitter/X's block feature and YIKES, it does NOT go well, like at all

Elon Musk has done a lot that's good for Twitter ... sorry, X ... but this would be a mistake.

In this editor's humble opinion.

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Block protects a lot of people from crazy.

Just sayin'.

And if Elon really is about giving people the power to control their content, why would he take away an important tool that makes it possible? Luckily, we are not alone in our disapproval over the block feature going away.

Take a look:

The block feature is the best feature on this site. It is what enables me to enjoy my time here. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2023

Maybe instead of taking away things that work he should work on that whole 'freedom of reach' thing so many people are starting to experience. Ahem.

Yeah this is maybe the worst idea yet. — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) August 18, 2023

The Block feature is the absolute best thing. There are people for whom their whole job is to target and harass. It's why I hate censorship from the top. On X, Twitter, each individual can block the baddies and choose. Blocking is protective.



Please, please do not get rid of it. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 18, 2023

NO. Block is a vitally important tool to keep people who engage in harassment and abuse from harassing you and people who follow you. Deleting it as a "feature" is a quick way to ruin X. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 18, 2023

This is a terrible idea. By bringing back secret internal censorship and shadow-banning, while removing the ability of people to filter content and accounts for themselves, you’re super-charging the worst and most destructive aspects of the platform.



Let people choose for… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 18, 2023

Let people choose.

Isn't that the whole point behind his buying Twitter? Giving people more power over what they say? What they read?

No no no no no.. I don’t want my timeline filled with paid and voluntary Dem operatives.



Im sorry but they are very bad people, and I don’t want them around. They have hacking teams too.



You can’t do this, it’s a safety issue. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) August 18, 2023

Locking replies should be deleted as a feature.



Blocking is a critical component to protect users from harassment, spam and bots. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 18, 2023

THERE you go.

Get rid of mute and just give block more options. Just like when you turn on alerts for someone and it gives you options, block should have options:

• block you from seeing them

• block them from seeing you

• block all interactions — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 18, 2023

SO:



1) I'm now materially shadow-banned

2) Engagements have crashed

3) I can no longer use the significantly more user-friendly old tweetdeck

4) I can't block the bot attacks

5) I get to pay a monthly premium for all this



Fantastic. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 18, 2023

Soooo ... yeah. Sounds like a really bad idea, Elon. Hope he rethinks it.

