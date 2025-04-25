'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the Left Smearing Trump Voters As Nazis

A couple of weeks ago, comedian Bill Maher talked about his trip to Washington D.C. for a dinner with President Trump. Maher is not a Trump fan, but was honest and open about the time he spent with the President. The oh-so-tolerant Leftists were not as open-minded as Maher, however, and attacked him for daring to have dinner with LITERALLY HITLER.

Advertisement

One of the critics was fellow comedian Larry David, who penned 'My Dinner With Adolf.' Bill Maher fired back, calling David's column an insult to the memory of six million dead Jews.

Now another former Democrat is taking David to task, rightly pointing out that his remarks are not only insulting to the memory of Jews, but to the tens of millions of Americans who voted for President Trump.

Batya Ungar-Sargon didn't just set the record straight, she DESTROYED David and the Democrats.

WATCH:

NEW: Former Democrat UNLOADS on Larry David—calling Trump “Hitler” is branding millions of working-class voters as Nazis.



And that’s exactly why Democrats keep losing.



Batya Ungar-Sargon just dropped a truth bomb on the liberal elite.



After Larry David compared Trump to… pic.twitter.com/dHYrvSrV8R — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 25, 2025

The entire post reads:

After Larry David compared Trump to Hitler, she made it crystal clear: when millionaire Democrat elites say that, they’re not just attacking Trump—they’re calling his voters Nazis. 'To call Trump Hitler, is to call over 80 million Americans, 35% of Jewish Americans, 56% of Hispanic men, and the majority of Americans who make under $100,000 a year, Nazis,' she said. 'Because those are the people who gave Donald Trump his victory.' Then she went for the kill shot. 'I just have a pro tip for any Democrats who are thinking about winning back the working class,' she said. 'Those people who make under $100,000 a year, who a majority of whom voted for Trump—you should have a visceral disgust for someone like Larry David, who's worth $400 million sitting there and sneering and smearing the hardest working Americans for refusing to cosign their own disinheritance.' And she wasn’t done. 'That's effectively what they are doing when these millionaires come out here and call Trump Hitler,' she added. 'They are calling working class Americans, Nazis, because they chose the person they thought would give their children back, the future they were promised by this country.' Her final words were unmistakable. This is a major reason why the party is in total disarray: 'It just has to stop. And you know what? Honestly, I don't care if the Democrats get this or don't, but they should get this because this is a big part of why they have lost.'

As we showed you earlier, they're not stopping with the Trump-is-literally-Hitler argument any time soon.

I am tempted to say “Stop telling them” but I also know it doesn’t matter because they can’t help themselves. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 25, 2025

They won't stop.

And we're fine with that.

I couldn't agree with her more. The smug condescension from these people is not going unnoticed. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveOreno11) April 25, 2025

It's why they're at 21% approval.

10 years later and they still don’t get it. — jim palmer (@spiv) April 25, 2025

Nope. And they never will.

Calling Trump “Hitler” doesn’t just distort history, it erases reality.



Millions of decent Americans voted for Trump, not because they’re hateful, but because they’re tired of being lied to, left behind, and sold out. — Ryan Sheridan NP (@ryansheridannp) April 25, 2025

All of this.

Exactly—smearing millions of Americans because of who they support only pushes voters further away from the left. People are tired of these insults. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) April 25, 2025

Yes, we are.

This is beautiful and perfectly stated. https://t.co/hutxJd4auT — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) April 25, 2025

Yes it is.

Keep searching cause you (Dems) haven’t got it figured out yet… https://t.co/rhcL4Udruh — paigepattillo (@paigepattillo1) April 25, 2025

They don't want to figure it out.

Even should they suddenly “get it” I’ll never trust them again in my lifetime and neither will my son and my granddaughter has left the Democrats behind also. https://t.co/wL8Xt0lxAA — Marilyn James (@marijam39) April 25, 2025

Advertisement

The damage is irreparable.

I wish more Dems could see that 1/2 this country just wants to be left alone and want their kids to have a chance. The elites do NOT speak for 90% of people in this country. They need to sit down and shut it. https://t.co/Pr2n7yfqHZ — mbm (@mbm0062) April 25, 2025

But they think they're our moral and intellectual betters, so they keep on talking.

And we're fine with that.