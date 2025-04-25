JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His...
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the Left Smearing Trump Voters As Nazis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 25, 2025
Meme

A couple of weeks ago, comedian Bill Maher talked about his trip to Washington D.C. for a dinner with President Trump. Maher is not a Trump fan, but was honest and open about the time he spent with the President. The oh-so-tolerant Leftists were not as open-minded as Maher, however, and attacked him for daring to have dinner with LITERALLY HITLER.

One of the critics was fellow comedian Larry David, who penned 'My Dinner With Adolf.' Bill Maher fired back, calling David's column an insult to the memory of six million dead Jews.

Now another former Democrat is taking David to task, rightly pointing out that his remarks are not only insulting to the memory of Jews, but to the tens of millions of Americans who voted for President Trump.

Batya Ungar-Sargon didn't just set the record straight, she DESTROYED David and the Democrats.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

After Larry David compared Trump to Hitler, she made it crystal clear: when millionaire Democrat elites say that, they’re not just attacking Trump—they’re calling his voters Nazis.

'To call Trump Hitler, is to call over 80 million Americans, 35% of Jewish Americans, 56% of Hispanic men, and the majority of Americans who make under $100,000 a year, Nazis,' she said.

'Because those are the people who gave Donald Trump his victory.'

Then she went for the kill shot.

'I just have a pro tip for any Democrats who are thinking about winning back the working class,' she said. 'Those people who make under $100,000 a year, who a majority of whom voted for Trump—you should have a visceral disgust for someone like Larry David, who's worth $400 million sitting there and sneering and smearing the hardest working Americans for refusing to cosign their own disinheritance.'

And she wasn’t done.

'That's effectively what they are doing when these millionaires come out here and call Trump Hitler,' she added. 'They are calling working class Americans, Nazis, because they chose the person they thought would give their children back, the future they were promised by this country.'

Her final words were unmistakable. This is a major reason why the party is in total disarray: 'It just has to stop. And you know what? Honestly, I don't care if the Democrats get this or don't, but they should get this because this is a big part of why they have lost.'

As we showed you earlier, they're not stopping with the Trump-is-literally-Hitler argument any time soon.

They won't stop.

And we're fine with that.

It's why they're at 21% approval.

Nope. And they never will.

All of this.

Yes, we are.

Yes it is.

They don't want to figure it out.

The damage is irreparable.

But they think they're our moral and intellectual betters, so they keep on talking.

And we're fine with that.

