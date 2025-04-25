'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...

Dude, WTF: Following Judge's Arrest, Brian Krassenstein Compares Illegal Immigrants to Anne Frank (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 25, 2025
meme

Earlier, we told you about Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan being arrested, following her alteration of court records to help a criminal illegal immigrant evade ICE and deportation.

Of course, the Left have their latest martyr, because they believe some people are, in fact, above the law.

Enter Brian Krassenstein, who compares Judge Dugan to Victor Kugler and Johannes Kleiman, the people who helped hide Anne Frank and her family.

Seriously, Brian?

This is nothing like the Holocaust.

The Left screamed about the law for months while Donald Trump was on trial.

This is who they are.

Not in the slightest.

But the Nazis! Or something.

Absolutely disgusting.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

He's very depraved.

Except for the Democrats' preferred groups.

Beyond sick, frankly.

He did.

Good job, Brian.

Not even judges.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Tags: FBI HOLOCAUST ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGE MILWAUKEE NAZI

