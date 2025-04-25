Dude, WTF: Following Judge's Arrest, Brian Krassenstein Compares Illegal Immigrants to Anne Frank (WATCH)

Earlier, we told you about Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan being arrested, following her alteration of court records to help a criminal illegal immigrant evade ICE and deportation.

Of course, the Left have their latest martyr, because they believe some people are, in fact, above the law.

Enter Brian Krassenstein, who compares Judge Dugan to Victor Kugler and Johannes Kleiman, the people who helped hide Anne Frank and her family.

BREAKING: The FBI has arrested Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan for allegedly helping an immigrant avoid capture.



History lesson: In 1944, Victor Kugler and Johannes Kleiman were arrested and sent to concentration camps for the "crime" of hiding Anne Frank and her family.



Maybe if… pic.twitter.com/4HlnSkspce — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 25, 2025

Seriously, Brian?

This is nothing like the Holocaust.

I voted for this no one is above the law Brian.



Quoted from your words. — ⏰0️⃣H🅾️U®️⏰ (@0HOUR1__) April 25, 2025

The Left screamed about the law for months while Donald Trump was on trial.

You’ll find anything to defend this position. — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) April 25, 2025

This is who they are.

You mean for helping an "illegal alien".



Anyone harvesting a fugitive should be punished to the full extent of the law. This is not relatable to Anne Frank. Not even the least bit. — Sam St. Clair (@_SamStClair_) April 25, 2025

Not in the slightest.

You don’t get to obstruct justice and get away with it, Bryan. Even if you’re a judge. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) April 25, 2025

But the Nazis! Or something.

Comparing deporting illegal immigrants out of the country to the Holocaust is outrageous and disgusting. — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) April 25, 2025

Absolutely disgusting.

Brian is now in favor of judges breaking the law.



Doesn’t judges breaking the laws they are sworn to protect sound like a constitutional crisis? — JD (@DentedNotBroken) April 25, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

There's no such thing as an honest and intelligent democrat. I know this is very low hanging fruit, but just how f**king depraved must you be to compare Anne Frank to a criminal alien??? The Krassensteins are proof that the left has totally lost their mind. https://t.co/dnTPicqeax — Indignant Kentuckian (@Fishnstix219) April 25, 2025

He's very depraved.

No one is above the law, Brian. https://t.co/3PdXusgMIw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 25, 2025

Except for the Democrats' preferred groups.

The left is really trying to say hiding an ILLEGAL is akin to ANNE FRANK.



These people are sick. https://t.co/NzijcNd2OX — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) April 25, 2025

Beyond sick, frankly.

🤡compares Anne Frank to Tren de Aragua 🤡 https://t.co/b3htxNXUsv — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) April 25, 2025

He did.

Yes it's completely not at all smearing the memory of Anne Frank to say this https://t.co/oC1HAluKPJ — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) April 25, 2025

Good job, Brian.

If you harbor a criminal, you'd also get arrested, Bri.



What was it that Biden was always saying? Oh yeah ... no one is above the law. https://t.co/jIcwIpVWK8 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 25, 2025

Not even judges.

