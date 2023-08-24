Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)

If you watched the GOP Debate last night (and it sounds like a lot of you actually did), then you heard DeSantis share the story of a woman who had survived an abortion while he was defending his Heartbeat Bill and pro-life stance.

It was a very powerful story ... and one pro-aborts far and wide didn't believe.

Either they're ignorant of the realities of abortion OR they're just that awful on the inside.

Once again we should learn to embrace the power of 'and'.

ICYMI: Ron DeSantis drew outrage last night for highlighting the story of abortion survivor Miriam “Penny” Hopper.



“She survived multiple abortion attempts. She was left discarded in a pan…her grandmother saved her & brought her to a different hospital.”pic.twitter.com/YpBUlzU05i — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 24, 2023

Check out some of the horrific responses this story received.

Here's some of the responses this provoked: pic.twitter.com/ElxVhptfvk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 24, 2023

Ghouls.

Vultures.

Monsters.

Welp, here is Miriam 'Penny' Hooper herself ... the women the Left mocked, made jokes about, and rolled their eyes at. Watch this:

Miriam “Penny” Hopper says that she did, in fact, survive an attempted abortion.



“The nurse wrapped me in a face towel, placed me in a bedpan on the back porch of the clinic..."https://t.co/kAZgR6D2Qk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 24, 2023

Wow.

Penny: "No matter what circumstances my parents were facing surrounding my mother’s pregnancy, I ended up having great parents...I ended up marrying my high-school sweetheart. I have two children and seven grandchildren."



"Life has value, and all lives matter.” pic.twitter.com/do8BvoYHze — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 24, 2023

And boom went the dynamite.

They are vile human beings. — Mom (@MSMCali) August 24, 2023

Turnabout is fair game, so we suppose we can question whether these people are even human ... isn't that how many of them justify abortion in the first place?

