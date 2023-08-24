For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he...
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:55 PM on August 24, 2023
Twitter

If you watched the GOP Debate last night (and it sounds like a lot of you actually did), then you heard DeSantis share the story of a woman who had survived an abortion while he was defending his Heartbeat Bill and pro-life stance.

It was a very powerful story ... and one pro-aborts far and wide didn't believe.

Either they're ignorant of the realities of abortion OR they're just that awful on the inside.

Once again we should learn to embrace the power of 'and'.

Check out some of the horrific responses this story received.

Ghouls.

Vultures.

Monsters.

Welp, here is Miriam 'Penny' Hooper herself ... the women the Left mocked, made jokes about, and rolled their eyes at. Watch this:

Wow.

And boom went the dynamite.

Turnabout is fair game, so we suppose we can question whether these people are even human ... isn't that how many of them justify abortion in the first place?

