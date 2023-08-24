Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WR...
Jen Psaki now claims she doesn't remember a thing Ron DeSantis said last...
The Top Five Craziest Moments From The GOP Debate
Nikki Haley Goes for Vivek Ramaswamy's Throat Over Foreign Policy
Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack...
Jenna Ellis shows off her new social media profile pic
LifeNews serves Dems a 5-minute reminder that, yes, they DO support abortion up...
They're so EASY! I totally pissed off Lefty mouth-breathers on the Trump Mug...
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will...
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion...
John Solomon has a document challenge for Biden adviser claiming he's pushing conspiracy...
YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' G...
HA! Chris Hayes' smug attempt at fact-checking Repubs on fentanyl at the southern...
Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt....

Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP anyone helping Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on August 24, 2023

Trump used to call Adam Schiff, Adam Schitt.

You guys remember that?

Which of course led to other nicknames like Schitt-Head, Full-of-Schitt, and other plays on the last name Schiff. And honestly, we couldn't think of anyone MORE deserving of such nicknames.

The guy really is a huge sack of ... well, Schitt. 

Case in point, this tweet targeting Jim Jordan for trying to protect Trump from our justice system being weaponized against him:

We get it, he's campaigning so his tweets will be extra Schitty but still.

Wow.

Yup.

All of that. 

Accidental satire is some of our favorite.

Recommended

Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service
Sam J.

HA! And it's a fair question considering Adam was absolutely trying to get naked pictures of Trump.

Meep.

We are living in truly crazy times.

***

Relatead:

Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service

And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off

RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT JIM JORDAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service
Sam J.
LifeNews serves Dems a 5-minute reminder that, yes, they DO support abortion up to birth
Doug P.
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN
Sam J.
Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WRONG and LOL
Sam J.
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off
Sam J.
Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt. toadies coming after free speech
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service Sam J.