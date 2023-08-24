Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP anyone helping Trump

Trump used to call Adam Schiff, Adam Schitt.

You guys remember that?

Which of course led to other nicknames like Schitt-Head, Full-of-Schitt, and other plays on the last name Schiff. And honestly, we couldn't think of anyone MORE deserving of such nicknames.

The guy really is a huge sack of ... well, Schitt.

Case in point, this tweet targeting Jim Jordan for trying to protect Trump from our justice system being weaponized against him:

Our democracy has been in trouble because Donald Trump has had too many enablers in Congress.



Members like Jim Jordan, who are willing to tear down the justice system to protect him and to try to keep themselves in power.



I’m working to stop them. https://t.co/2zk9AVxA9g — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 24, 2023

We get it, he's campaigning so his tweets will be extra Schitty but still.

Wow.

You literally lied for 4 years straight about trump, spent 90% of your time in the CNN green room and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on a phony russia investigation — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 24, 2023

Yup.

All of that.

Adam Schiff is a criminal. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 24, 2023

Thank you for your satirical humor. — Ideaman@inventitnow (@Inventitnow) August 24, 2023

Accidental satire is some of our favorite.

Did the Russians you tried to buy naked pictures of Trump from tell you to say that? — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) August 24, 2023

HA! And it's a fair question considering Adam was absolutely trying to get naked pictures of Trump.

Meep.

We are living in truly crazy times.

