RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on August 24, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats and Lefties lost their minds when DeSantis spoke THE TRUTH about their support for abortion up until birth. Forget we can prove most all of them have come out in support of these policies before ... they were big mad. HOW DARE HE say such a thing?!

For example, the guy who lost his lost his job for being a total creepsh*t and pretending to fondle a woman when she was asleep, Al Franken, was BIG MAD.

And if anyone knows about being an as*hole, it's Al Franken.

Except, of course, he's really wrong about the abortion thing ... but you guys knew that, right?

Heck, he himself cosponsored a bill that would have allowed abortion up to birth. Big thanks to RedSteeze for sharing Al's work WITH HIM:

Womp womp womp, Al.

But hey, nice try at being relevant when the only thing anyone remembers you for is being a perv.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Ain't that the truth?

Good movie.

Bad politician.

Gonna bet Al does NOT love Stephen's receipts.

