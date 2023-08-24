RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats and Lefties lost their minds when DeSantis spoke THE TRUTH about their support for abortion up until birth. Forget we can prove most all of them have come out in support of these policies before ... they were big mad. HOW DARE HE say such a thing?!

For example, the guy who lost his lost his job for being a total creepsh*t and pretending to fondle a woman when she was asleep, Al Franken, was BIG MAD.

No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth. You asshole, DeSantis. #GOPDebate — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 24, 2023

And if anyone knows about being an as*hole, it's Al Franken.

Except, of course, he's really wrong about the abortion thing ... but you guys knew that, right?

Heck, he himself cosponsored a bill that would have allowed abortion up to birth. Big thanks to RedSteeze for sharing Al's work WITH HIM:

Womp womp womp, Al.

But hey, nice try at being relevant when the only thing anyone remembers you for is being a perv.

They support it, they just don't want you to talk about it. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) August 24, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Facts are fickle thing---

They can be friend or foe...

But the facts are the facts! — A Dad (@RockwellVIPER) August 24, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

Franken reliving the glory days as a dunk, high baggage handler in Trading Places. — Anthony Mascia (@techROIadvisor) August 24, 2023

Good movie.

Bad politician.

Love your receipts!!! — kimwhelan (@Kim_whelan) August 24, 2023

Gonna bet Al does NOT love Stephen's receipts.

*snickers*

***

***

