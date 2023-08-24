And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will...
Twitchy Live Blogs the First 2024 GOP Presidential Debate

HA! Chris Hayes' smug attempt at fact-checking Repubs on fentanyl at the southern border goes MUEY wrong

Sam J.
10:10 AM on August 24, 2023
Townhall Media

Guess we know Democrats were watching last night's debate.

Especially Chris Hayes.

Seems he didn't like Republicans talking about fentanyl crossing our southern border at an alarming rate because Biden has completely failed at securing our borders and protecting our people.

Or something like that.

This sort of fact-check, 'well actually' tweet is just so damn annoying.

HILARIOUS. Like Chris cares about the truth.

Bro.

Dude.

Bad tweet. BAD.

True. True.

Silly, Chris would only make that suggestion if he was really concerned about stopping the flow of fentanyl - this was just about dunking on those evil Republicans.

But Chris has found it so ... yay?

EL OH EL.

Sam J.

Ding ding ding.

***

***

