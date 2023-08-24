HA! Chris Hayes' smug attempt at fact-checking Repubs on fentanyl at the southern border goes MUEY wrong

Guess we know Democrats were watching last night's debate.

Especially Chris Hayes.

Seems he didn't like Republicans talking about fentanyl crossing our southern border at an alarming rate because Biden has completely failed at securing our borders and protecting our people.

Or something like that.

This sort of fact-check, 'well actually' tweet is just so damn annoying.

The fentanyl is coming through the ports of entry and airports, not that anyone cares about the truth here. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 24, 2023

HILARIOUS. Like Chris cares about the truth.

Bro.

Dude.

Bad tweet. BAD.

It is well documented that you really don't care about the truth. — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) August 24, 2023

True. True.

Ok, let's fix that too while securing the border. Cool? Cool. — Ghosts Of Home 7️⃣ (@SteelerChris) August 24, 2023

Silly, Chris would only make that suggestion if he was really concerned about stopping the flow of fentanyl - this was just about dunking on those evil Republicans.

And Biden still can’t find it? You didn’t think this through did you. Did you email The Party for guidance? Did they not reply? Or did you think you were smart enough to go it alone? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) August 24, 2023

But Chris has found it so ... yay?

EL OH EL.

Both of which are fully controlled by Biden’s cruddy cabinet members. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) August 24, 2023

Ding ding ding.

***

Related:

Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt. toadies coming after free speech

Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM

So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch)

John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !