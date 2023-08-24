Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt. toadies coming after free speech

Shocker. George Soros and his toadie, a-hole pals in the govt. are trying to claim hate incidents are on the rise as a means to try and shut down free speech aka a draconian crackdown on free speech.

Take a look:

Politicians & George Soros-funded NGOs say "hate incidents" are rising, but they're not. The data show the opposite: higher-than-ever and rising levels of tolerance of minorities. The reason they're spreading hate misinformation is to justify a draconian crackdown on free speech. pic.twitter.com/K1SJFxzaZO — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 23, 2023

Luckily, Elon Musk is more than ready for the fight ... he might as well say something along the lines of, 'COME GET SOME, SOROS'.

Exactly.



X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can’t wait for discovery to start! https://t.co/ROxXEuO8it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

Hey Soros, if you come for the king, you best not miss.

It is ON.

We can't wait for the discovery on this either.

Marxist Critical Theory won’t allow for an actual civil society where people of all different races, religions and ethnic backgrounds foster mutual understanding. The racial warfare is a proxy for Marxist class warfare, which had failed in the United States. These socialists… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 23, 2023

Marxism cannot thrive in a world where people are allowed to speak freely.

Soros knows this.

Democrats know this.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

Indeed, the marxists lost the overt War of Ideas in the West awhile ago, so they shifted strategy and tactics to a covert war in order to destroy the West from within.



Like a virus, race and climate change are merely the current vectors chosen to infect the host. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 24, 2023

Whoa.

This is pretty deep for Twitchy, just sayin'.

Get em Elon — aka (@akafacehots) August 23, 2023

Get your popcorn.

THIS is gonna be fun!

***

Related:

Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM



So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch)

John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !