Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt. toadies coming after free speech

Sam J.
August 24, 2023
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Shocker. George Soros and his toadie, a-hole pals in the govt. are trying to claim hate incidents are on the rise as a means to try and shut down free speech aka a draconian crackdown on free speech.

Take a look:

Luckily, Elon Musk is more than ready for the fight ... he might as well say something along the lines of, 'COME GET SOME, SOROS'.

Hey Soros, if you come for the king, you best not miss.

It is ON.

We can't wait for the discovery on this either. 

Marxism cannot thrive in a world where people are allowed to speak freely. 

Soros knows this.

Democrats know this.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

Whoa.

This is pretty deep for Twitchy, just sayin'.

Get your popcorn.

THIS is gonna be fun!

***

