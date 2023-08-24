Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM

Worth noting that Katie Couric just outed herself as a pro-abort who is okay with thousands of babies being aborted in the third trimester. Oh, we don't think she was trying to admit this about herself, but she absolutely did with her gross take on third-trimester abortions.

Worth noting that fewer than 1% of abortions occur in the third trimester. #GOPDebate — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 24, 2023

Considering hundreds of thousands of abortions are performed per year ... Katie really should do the math.

People just RIPPED her a new one:

Worth noting that only a fraction of a fraction of shootings are mass shootings.



Worth noting that only a fraction of a fraction of police shootings of black men are unarmed.



Do you see the problem in your statement? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 24, 2023

For the slow people, that’s 10 - 12K people murdered every year. If that was happening on the streets due to gun violence, all of you would be screaming. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) August 24, 2023

Lucky for Katie, SOMEONE did the math.

Or maybe unlucky for her.

Then ending the practice will hardly be noticed. — ★ 𝕩ɹıɯS ★ (@FoundersGirl) August 24, 2023

Right? If it's so few, what's the harm in outlawing them entirely?

So you support the 15 week ban? — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) August 24, 2023

Sounds like it.

So you're good with murdering 10k babies per year? Noted. — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) August 24, 2023

You see the theme here, yes?

But Red State's Kira Davis totally and officially took Katie down WHILE mocking another of the left's 'golden calves':

Fewer than 1% of the population is transgender and yet we're expected to completely restructure all of society and human interactions to accommodate those very few people. https://t.co/zvFWqumZ5j — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 24, 2023

And boom went the dynamite.

***

***

