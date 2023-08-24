Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt....
Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on August 24, 2023

Worth noting that Katie Couric just outed herself as a pro-abort who is okay with thousands of babies being aborted in the third trimester. Oh, we don't think she was trying to admit this about herself, but she absolutely did with her gross take on third-trimester abortions.

Considering hundreds of thousands of abortions are performed per year ... Katie really should do the math.

People just RIPPED her a new one:

Lucky for Katie, SOMEONE did the math.

Or maybe unlucky for her.

Right? If it's so few, what's the harm in outlawing them entirely?

Sounds like it.

You see the theme here, yes?

But Red State's Kira Davis totally and officially took Katie down WHILE mocking another of the left's 'golden calves':

And boom went the dynamite.

