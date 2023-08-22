Dick's Sporting Goods blames equity ... SORRY ... 'organized retail crime' for MASSIVE drop in profits

Dick's Sporting Goods has had a rough few years. Guess when you care more about playing politics than you do about your business ... that sort of comes with the territory. It looks like they are yet another retailer suffering at the hands of policy more concerned about 'equity' than protecting the people and you know, stopping crime.

What's that old saying? Go woke? We forget.

Many first-time Black achievements are happening within the sports industry as diversity, equity, and inclusion become a priority. It’s essential that we not only share these stories of triumph, but we work towards a future where equality is the norm. #MoreFirsts pic.twitter.com/8qxWBj0OXD — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 1, 2021

Yeah, lots of this on their Twitter/X feed.

Interesting, yes?

Dick’s Sporting Goods blames ‘organized retail crime’ for 23% drop in profits https://t.co/ItlY2ezgma pic.twitter.com/geYagAVJ0i — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2023

From the New York Post:

Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday blamed “organized retail crime” for sinking its quarterly profits by nearly 25% as the company slashed its full-year earnings outlook. The popular retail chain reported a 23% drop in profits in the second quarter across its more than 700 stores nationwide — despite sales rising 3.6%. Dick’s attributed the losses to “organized retail crime and our ability to effectively manage inventory shrink,” an industry term used to describe stolen or lost merchandise. “Our Q2 profitability was short of our expectations due in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers,” Dick’s president and CEO Lauren Hobart said. Dick’s share price plunged more than 20% after Tuesday’s opening bell.

Now, Dick's absolutely caved to the gun-grabbers.

OH, and they are very much pro-abortion ...

So even if they aren't pro-defund the police, they vote for people who are.

And we hate to say it but you get the government you vote for.

***

Related:

'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he SO deserved this)

Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)

BRUTAL thread dissects a media MORE concerned with egos and political power than reporting COVID truths

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !