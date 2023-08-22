'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he SO deserved this)

We Spoke to an Amish Farmer Who's Being Targeted by the Government
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on August 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

We're not entirely sure how Team Biden thought the people of Maui would react when he FINALLY decided to visit them after being on vacation for two weeks and having no comment on what was happening when asked.

Considering the mess he's made of the visit we're starting to understand WHY they delayed it but the damage has been done.

Sadly, we don't expect Hawaii to wake up anytime soon and start voting differently but still.

Seeing this? There may be hope.

Take a look:

You're late.

No comment.

Gosh, tough crowd.

We can hardly blame them, though.

There's more:

Just. Crushing.

BUT DON'T WORRY, there was this one time when Joe and Jill's kitchen caught on fire for like 20 minutes and he almost lost his Corvette and cat. See? He totally feels her pain and stuff.

Sam J.

It worked for Ukraine.

OH, CALM DOWN. It's a joke.

Sorta.

There it is!

***

