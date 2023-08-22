'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he SO deserved this)

We're not entirely sure how Team Biden thought the people of Maui would react when he FINALLY decided to visit them after being on vacation for two weeks and having no comment on what was happening when asked.

Considering the mess he's made of the visit we're starting to understand WHY they delayed it but the damage has been done.

Sadly, we don't expect Hawaii to wake up anytime soon and start voting differently but still.

Seeing this? There may be hope.

Take a look:

Maui residents greeted Biden yesterday with signs saying "you're late" and "no comment" — "a reference to his initial answer to a question on the deaths of the people on that island." pic.twitter.com/nI6u1KkHdH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

You're late.

No comment.

Gosh, tough crowd.

We can hardly blame them, though.

There's more:

"As far as building a 'better' community or 'better' homes than what we had — I unfortunately didn't like that," said one Lahaina resident of Biden's visit. "There's no replacing that, there's no 'better,' there's no 'new' ... that didn't sit very well with my heart." pic.twitter.com/E5z5ttsEKH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

Just. Crushing.

BUT DON'T WORRY, there was this one time when Joe and Jill's kitchen caught on fire for like 20 minutes and he almost lost his Corvette and cat. See? He totally feels her pain and stuff.

Hey Maui, put Hunter on the payroll, prepare for billions — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) August 22, 2023

It worked for Ukraine.

OH, CALM DOWN. It's a joke.

Sorta.

Jokes on them. Joe doesn’t know how to read — Jill Biden - Press Release Offical (Parody) (@FL0TUS__) August 22, 2023

There it is!

***

***

