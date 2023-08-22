'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he...
BRUTAL thread dissects a media MORE concerned with egos and political power than reporting COVID truths

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on August 22, 2023

Once again we are presenting this thread with very little commentary. This one makes a lot of sense as we watch the media try and start pushing COVID fear-p0rn because school has started back and OH YEAH, there's an election next year.

As this thread says, remember who in the media was more focused on pushing agenda, ego, and political power than they were on reporting the truth.

Take a gander.

Make a list, and check it twice.

Literally.

LOVE that - they should STFU about disinformation.

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.

Receipts?! Oh no! The media's worst nightmare.

Children were never at risk and yet the powers that be took the MOST away from them.

Ahem.

We're not exactly holding our breath.

Remember when it was the media's job to break the story? Share the facts? Not hide things from the public for Democrat's political gain?

Good times.

***

Tags: MEDIA COVID

