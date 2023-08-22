BRUTAL thread dissects a media MORE concerned with egos and political power than reporting COVID truths

Once again we are presenting this thread with very little commentary. This one makes a lot of sense as we watch the media try and start pushing COVID fear-p0rn because school has started back and OH YEAH, there's an election next year.

As this thread says, remember who in the media was more focused on pushing agenda, ego, and political power than they were on reporting the truth.

Take a gander.

The point is to never forget the outlets/journos who claim to report objectively (many have branded around that) but did the opposite throughout COVID to protect agendas and egos and political power. We have now seen their cards - don't forget them.



But let me address this... 🧵 https://t.co/xzdpUyxbR7 — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

Make a list, and check it twice.

Literally.

The list I encourage is for your own protection. Has your favorite outlet ever done an expose on the horrific and documented lies from our own govt around transmission and natural immunity in order to advance unscientific mandates? No? Then they should STFU about "disinformation" — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

LOVE that - they should STFU about disinformation.

I'm not saying don't read them. That's contrary to my M.O. Read everything, man! Then YOU decide how much value to assign. What I'm saying is, when a writer has never reported on damning truth but writes pieces saying there "were no principal baddies", that's because they are one — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

But while I agree with Vinay that tragically we have many of The Devoted who literally don't want to know the truth anymore if the truth is going to rub against their priors and disrupt the "Moral vs. Monsters"-foundation they've constructed everything on, I disagree this is most — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

What % of the American left do you think knows deep into August of 2023 the following facts which I can prove each with receipts, if anyone wants to call out...



I've been building my own foundation for three years too, and it's made of brick (receipts) and not straw (propaganda) — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

Receipts?! Oh no! The media's worst nightmare.

That children were never under an emergency from SARS-CoV-2 and we knew that before the vax was produced.



Dr. Makary and his team at Johns Hopkins proved it in May 2020.



The German pediatric population study slammed the door in 2021.



Your own experience showed this. Every time — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

Children were never at risk and yet the powers that be took the MOST away from them.

And yet, what % of the DNC base is still locked into COVID being a major threat to kids? Massive! 🚨 The data could never show direct threat at a EUA level. Ever! These bastards pivoted to things like mental-health. That happened! This was yesterday. 👇🤬https://t.co/5UYlZxNkTq pic.twitter.com/AepbBbvQbs — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

That the vaccine NEVER blocked transmission, going all the way back to the first doses and the OG Wuhan strain?



This lying monster broadcast this statement on 3/30/21 to cement "You'll kill grandma!😵‍💫" mass-mania at a time her own agency was actively tracking "breakthroughs". 🤬 pic.twitter.com/lt5JDUmkdc — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

Ahem.

Have you ever seen Walensky have to explain her own documented lie there? Nope. In 100s of TV appearances she has never been asked this obvious, simple, critical question. Why? Because it would reveal to America what a horror the entire vax campaign was.🚨https://t.co/p32JBX6kdM pic.twitter.com/4t0zf2KlCA — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

Riddle me this, Rochelle...



If the vaxxed can't even carry a viral load, as you, Biden, Maddow etc so gleefully bullhorned, then what happened on the USS Roosevelt?



"The outbreak, which peaked on 3/30/21 and ultimately infected 25% of the crew".



3/30/21? 👀 How bout that! 💡🤬 pic.twitter.com/geBC7K8sLU — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

So they docked the fully-vaxxed Roosevelt at Guam for contamination on the same day they told us we wouldn't even be able to carry a viral load if we just took these injections? 😵‍💫



Do you think new @CDCDirector plans to answer these questions? I don't. 👁https://t.co/v2EykKSdnt pic.twitter.com/vC7EeQUxgc — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

We're not exactly holding our breath.

I could take this in so many more directions. I have been for 3 years. ✍️



How many Americans are aware that both Biden and Walensky knew definitively that transmission was shot and NI superior when they commanded vaccine segregation of children in 2022?🤬https://t.co/EKJZVZkZ5o pic.twitter.com/yzEAOO8Cxp — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

Very few people know, and hardly a soul on the left. Can you really blame them when the people they've delegated their own critical-thinking out to have deceived them so massively?



MedTwitter diagnosed commotio cordis that night.https://t.co/VqVIRJEXxuhttps://t.co/p226FxRS71 pic.twitter.com/VPEpTvEo72 — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 22, 2023

Remember when it was the media's job to break the story? Share the facts? Not hide things from the public for Democrat's political gain?

Good times.

