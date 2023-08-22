Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You ain't seen NOTHIN' yet! (video)

Ok, we're starting to understand why they didn't want to bring Biden to Hawaii.

First the really bad jokes, then the comparison of Hawaii literally being on fire and 1000s of people missing to his almost losing his Corvette and cat in a kitchen fire ... and now this. We all know, if this was Trump? Holy crap. This footage would be all over MSNBC and Joy Reid would be screeching about how this proves Trump is super racist.

You guys.

He's SLEEPING.

Remember that time Joe Biden looked at his watch when the caskets of 13 dead soldiers were being returned from his chaotic Afghanistan pullout?



Well now he just fell asleep during a ceremony in Hawaii honoring the hundreds of Americans killed by the firespic.twitter.com/llASoLvRY5 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 22, 2023

This is just so bad.

We don't even know where to start.

Complete and total disgrace. — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) August 22, 2023

I loathe this cretin — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) August 22, 2023

This is an insult to cretins everywhere.

Looks like he needs another vacation already.. 😐



That plane flight is brutal.. 🙄 — Jack 🦜 (@JackTheMacaw) August 22, 2023

He needs a vacation from his vacation.

Sorry, VACATIONS. Plural.

We continue to be embarrassed by our so-called "leader". — James Arthur Ray (@JamesARay) August 22, 2023

Decency is back on the ballot and stuff.

Hey, they said so.

Thanks for sharing my video 🇺🇸 — TONY™️ (@TONYxTWO) August 22, 2023

Credit where credit's due.

And what a video it is.

***

Related:

AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost his cat and car (watch)

FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout comment

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !