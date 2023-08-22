'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART...
Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You ain't seen NOTHIN' yet! (video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on August 22, 2023
Screen Cap/CNN

Ok, we're starting to understand why they didn't want to bring Biden to Hawaii. 

First the really bad jokes, then the comparison of Hawaii literally being on fire and 1000s of people missing to his almost losing his Corvette and cat in a kitchen fire ... and now this. We all know, if this was Trump? Holy crap. This footage would be all over MSNBC and Joy Reid would be screeching about how this proves Trump is super racist.

You guys.

He's SLEEPING.

This is just so bad.

We don't even know where to start. 

This is an insult to cretins everywhere.

He needs a vacation from his vacation.

Sorry, VACATIONS. Plural.

Decency is back on the ballot and stuff.

Hey, they said so.

