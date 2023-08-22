'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART...
AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost his cat and car (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on August 22, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This. Effing. Guy.

First, it takes him a LOOOOONG time to finally visit Hawaii, then he stands up there and makes bad jokes, talks about his wife and son dying, and thinks his kitchen being on fire for less than 20 minutes somehow compares to what they're going through.

We don't get it, Democrats, how can you stand behind this guy? We GET IT, you hated Trump, but holy crap.

Watch this:

Always making everything about himself.

It's just so odd and cringe.

And thoughtless.

Not even comparable.

Thinking President Piddle Pants shouldn't be making light of a fire that has destroyed so much of Hawaii AND OH PS, thousands of Hawaiians are still missing, including children.

The dude is a train wreck.

BINGO.

If there's a crisis Biden ALWAYS has a story about how things were bad for him TOO.

It's gross.

And shameful.

Hawaii was better off without him visiting.

