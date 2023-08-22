AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost his cat and car (watch)

This. Effing. Guy.

First, it takes him a LOOOOONG time to finally visit Hawaii, then he stands up there and makes bad jokes, talks about his wife and son dying, and thinks his kitchen being on fire for less than 20 minutes somehow compares to what they're going through.

We don't get it, Democrats, how can you stand behind this guy? We GET IT, you hated Trump, but holy crap.

Watch this:

Biden says "Jill and I have a little sense of what it's like to lose a home" and then tells the story of when lightning struck his house in 2004 and says "I almost lost my '67 corvette and my cat."



According to a report from the time, the lighting strike caused "a small fire… pic.twitter.com/V8IBfoZuEW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2023

Always making everything about himself.

It's just so odd and cringe.

"I know all your loved ones just got burnt to a crisp but I want to tell you this completely made up story about how a small kitchen fire almost burned down my house and I'm gonna throw in a joke about my car for good measure." — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2023

And thoughtless.

This is so gross and not even comparable. There are still approximately 1,000 people missing, including children. — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) August 22, 2023

Not even comparable.

Thinking President Piddle Pants shouldn't be making light of a fire that has destroyed so much of Hawaii AND OH PS, thousands of Hawaiians are still missing, including children.

The dude is a train wreck.

@POTUS comparing almost loss of a car and a cat to people who lost everything and family. #POS — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) August 22, 2023

Joe has spent decades lying about his personal tragedies in order to feign empathy.



It's just gross now. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) August 22, 2023

BINGO.

If there's a crisis Biden ALWAYS has a story about how things were bad for him TOO.

It's gross.

And shameful.

Hawaii was better off without him visiting.

