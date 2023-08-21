Bill Mitchell DRAGGED for showing TRUE COLORS and seizing on unfounded rumor of Trump's health problems

There is a thread of rumors floating around social media about Trump having congestive heart failure. Keep in mind, this thread is just someone talking out their backside without any evidence of this claim which most people are ignoring.

Unless they're Bill Mitchell.

Bill is the once Trump uber-fan now turned DeSantis uber-fan and it's just ... weird.

Case in point:

TRUMPS HEART ISSUES:



It is rumored Trump is struggling with congestive heart failure.



TRUMPS BROTHERS:



Fred Trump died from a heart attack brought on by alcoholism. It is not known what Robert Trump died from although he was hospitalized with a stroke. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 21, 2023

Now, if you're a Trump supporter who has pushed gross lies about DeSantis, that's no better. Like that awful lie about his sister? His wife not having breast cancer? Don't be that person.

We need to stop this nonsense and focus on the END GAME, beating Biden.

The infighting is making Democrats salivate because ultimately we're just beating ourselves.

Wait , are you wishing death on him ? — Caroline for Congress- (@Joy53461188) August 21, 2023

He does seem sorta giddy about it.

Stop this, dude. Just stop. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) August 21, 2023

It is rumored that you’re an a$$ wipe. — Corum Saxon 🇺🇸 I Support #45 & USA (@dwcorum) August 21, 2023

Like Trump's so-called congestive heart failure, we suppose that's just a rumor as well.

It is rumored that Bill Mitchell is struggling with congestive stupidity.



Since "it is rumored" can be the most irresponsible opening for a tweet possible, what else is it rumored about Bill Mitchell? — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) August 21, 2023

Congestive stupidity.

That does NOT sound good.

But it's pretty damn funny.

Stop it — Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 21, 2023

Until this is confirmed I wouldn’t be spreading this Bill. — Tim L. (@RedSox_TL) August 21, 2023

And that is really the simple truth. It's a rumor, and an ugly one at that.

When someone shows you who they really are ...

Related:

