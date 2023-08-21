WH spox says Biden will remind Maui residents he's 'been there since day...
'Americans deserve better': Sen. Bill Hagerty hammers the Biden admin about inflation

Bill Mitchell DRAGGED for showing TRUE COLORS and seizing on unfounded rumor of Trump's health problems

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on August 21, 2023

There is a thread of rumors floating around social media about Trump having congestive heart failure. Keep in mind, this thread is just someone talking out their backside without any evidence of this claim which most people are ignoring.

Unless they're Bill Mitchell.

Bill is the once Trump uber-fan now turned DeSantis uber-fan and it's just ... weird.

Case in point:

Now, if you're a Trump supporter who has pushed gross lies about DeSantis, that's no better. Like that awful lie about his sister? His wife not having breast cancer? Don't be that person.

We need to stop this nonsense and focus on the END GAME, beating Biden.

The infighting is making Democrats salivate because ultimately we're just beating ourselves.

He does seem sorta giddy about it.

Like Trump's so-called congestive heart failure, we suppose that's just a rumor as well.

Sam J.

Congestive stupidity.

That does NOT sound good.

But it's pretty damn funny.

And that is really the simple truth. It's a rumor, and an ugly one at that.

When someone shows you who they really are ... 

