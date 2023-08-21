Mock-worthy CNN analysis explains how conservatives have tarnished words like 'woke' and '...
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR,...
Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER...
Hawaii's Dem governor points a finger at climate change and nobody's having it
David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal...
YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in...
HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his...
KA-POW! Cuccinelli BLASTS Kasie Hunt over deceptively edited DeSantis 'listless vessels' v...
'Americans deserve better': Sen. Bill Hagerty hammers the Biden admin about inflation
Dear Media, Kindly shove that new COVID variant where the sun don't SHINE...
Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeac...
Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT...
WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to...
WOW: New emails show Biden was using his alias to carry out all...

Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is straight-FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on August 21, 2023
meme

Once again we've come across a thread that really and truly speaks for itself. And that it addressed the scam that's currently being called 'climate change,' it's even better. We'll leave the bulk of this piece up to the scientist, thank you VERY much.

Take a gander:

It's always been about control.

Not the planet.

They can pretend they CARE about the planet but in reality, it's about control, money, and power. 

Keep going.

THEY TOLD US IF WE DIDN'T STOP USING AQUA NET IN THE 80s THE PLANET WOULD DIE, THE POLAR BEARS WOULD DIE, AND THAT WE WOULD ALL DIE. REEEEEEEE.

Let us know when China, India, and other countries get their poop in a group.

Yup.

Recommended

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread
Sam J.

But the chicken littles are the ones who keep the scam going, which keeps the money FLOWING.

See Al Gore. Ahem.

What she said.

***

Related:

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread

Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER about gov. spending

HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread
Sam J.
Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER about gov. spending
Sam J.
Hawaii's Dem governor points a finger at climate change and nobody's having it
Doug P.
David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal voting age and ROFL
Sam J.
YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in one perfectly BRUTAL tweet
Sam J.
HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread Sam J.