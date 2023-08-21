Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is straight-FIRE

Once again we've come across a thread that really and truly speaks for itself. And that it addressed the scam that's currently being called 'climate change,' it's even better. We'll leave the bulk of this piece up to the scientist, thank you VERY much.

Take a gander:

I have some things to say about #ClimateScam 🧵

1. The way progressives are weaponizing it and using it to control our every move is pushing otherwise reasonable conservatives to say climate change isn't happening- when it actually is. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) August 21, 2023

It's always been about control.

Not the planet.

They can pretend they CARE about the planet but in reality, it's about control, money, and power.

Keep going.

They eye-roll because admitting the earth's climate is changing makes it appear you've climbed on the bandwagon.



2. While the earth's climate *is* changing, it's not doing so via human input nearly as much as is claimed.

(See earlier tweet) https://t.co/CyxyVvPN9o — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) August 21, 2023

THEY TOLD US IF WE DIDN'T STOP USING AQUA NET IN THE 80s THE PLANET WOULD DIE, THE POLAR BEARS WOULD DIE, AND THAT WE WOULD ALL DIE. REEEEEEEE.

3. Even if man were responsible for most/all of climate change, there is nothing we can do to stop/reverse it. Too many bad actors aren't held accountable.



4. Humans are resillient. The fact that millions of people can live comfortably in a desert called Las Vegas is testament. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) August 21, 2023

Let us know when China, India, and other countries get their poop in a group.

Yup.

While the toll it may take on sensitive species, and the boon it is to invasive ones can be heartbreaking and unsettling, humankind can survive and thrive. How? IDK let's throw some of those climate change funds at that problem instead of fueling the chicken littles. pic.twitter.com/ibjhCPQZCn — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) August 21, 2023

But the chicken littles are the ones who keep the scam going, which keeps the money FLOWING.

See Al Gore. Ahem.

So, please be balanced in your approach to discussing #ClimateScam. The scam part is true to the extent that powerful people are using it to control the masses, not the actual biological, geophysical process itself. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) August 21, 2023

What she said.

***

