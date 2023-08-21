HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him

David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on August 21, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk has gotten a bee up his backside to remove the block feature on Twitter. Thousands (millions?) of people voiced their concerns and asked him not to remove the feature, including the one and only, James Woods.

Musk came across as pretty snotty and blocked Woods ...

Yeah, we made a similar face. WTF?

This was Woods' response, and as usual, it was pretty damn perfect:

Added bonus, Woods has decided to stay, regardless of what Musk does with the block feature.

The people of Twitter have spoken.

We're still hoping for some clarity from Musk, but in the meantime, he did post this: 

Sam J.

And this.

So MAAAAAYbe mute will be a real and true mute and block will keep nasty DMs from being sent?

Guess we'll see.

In the meantime, this editor stands with James Woods.

***

***

