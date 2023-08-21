HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk has gotten a bee up his backside to remove the block feature on Twitter. Thousands (millions?) of people voiced their concerns and asked him not to remove the feature, including the one and only, James Woods.

Musk came across as pretty snotty and blocked Woods ...

Yeah, we made a similar face. WTF?

This was Woods' response, and as usual, it was pretty damn perfect:

You prerogative, sir, which is exactly my point. Have a nice day. pic.twitter.com/qt8ZD3wbM9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2023

Added bonus, Woods has decided to stay, regardless of what Musk does with the block feature.

I have battled the oppressive boot of censorship before, and will continue until the Stasi at X find an excuse to bury me for good. In the meantime I won’t monetize my account, I will continue to shine a light on hypocrisy, and yes, keep the beloved INSTABLOCK cocked and locked. https://t.co/qWWXQ5gr8R — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2023

The people of Twitter have spoken.

I’ve received such astonishing support from all of you, I’m truly humbled. The recurring theme in your many heartfelt DM’s was a fear that I would leave X.



I’ve have now decided I will never leave, and will only ever be silent when they find an excuse to remove my account. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2023

We're still hoping for some clarity from Musk, but in the meantime, he did post this:

Yes, the obvious move is to strengthen the mute function by making anything posted by the muted account invisible to you. Right now, both mute and block are partly broken.



It should also be made easy to continue to follow an account, while blocking their ability to DM you. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023

And this.

Mute needs to mute properly, including all mentions. Block will only apply to DMs. @Jack gets it. Surprisingly few others do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023

So MAAAAAYbe mute will be a real and true mute and block will keep nasty DMs from being sent?

Guess we'll see.

In the meantime, this editor stands with James Woods.

***

Related:

Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeachment (thread)

Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT tweet about Ukraine

WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to James Woods about blocking

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !