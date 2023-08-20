Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT...
WOW: New emails show Biden was using his alias to carry out all...
Set phasers for STFU: George Takei SCHOOLED for using Hurricane Hilary to push...
DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling...
PSST ... Biden's Secret Service? We've got a PRETTY good idea who that...
He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going...
Kurt Schlichter's election poll results are out and might surprise you
NBC News reports that COVID-19 is making a comeback
Sex-ed teachers pushing to add pr0n literacy into the curriculum
The 'Official Team Trump' seal was probably a bad idea
Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment'
INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges
AP: Teacher fired for reading book about gender fluidity to her fifth graders
LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was...

WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to James Woods about blocking

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:36 AM on August 20, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk has said he plans on removing the block feature on his platform, although many many many many many of his users and paying customers have voiced their concerns about this change.

Originally, Musk said he would listen to feedback on changes and listen to the people on his site.

Wonder what changed?

James Woods called Musk out as well:

We all championed him, James.

So we're all a little confused by what is happening.

And then this happened and now we're more than a little confused:

Wow.

This is just ... weird. And so damn disappointing. 

Recommended

Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT tweet about Ukraine
Sam J.

Seems Elon would rather people like this just delete their accounts?

All of his users deserve better than this.

Sadly, it looks like it.

Honestly, this editor hopes Elon figures out what he is doing is a mistake, and that alienating even his biggest supporters by acting like this will only hurt his site. If he needs people to stop blocking ads, then address that. Don't crap all over the people you need to make your venture successful.

Just sayin'.

That being said ...

Wow.

Not good.

***

Related:

WOW: Turns out Biden was using his alias to carry out all SORTS of business with Hunter and Ukraine

DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling whistleblowers came forward

Well well WELL! Guess WHO just happened to be living at the White House when cocaine was found

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: ELON MUSK JAMES WOODS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT tweet about Ukraine
Sam J.
WOW: New emails show Biden was using his alias to carry out all SORTS of business with Hunter and Ukraine
Sam J.
PSST ... Biden's Secret Service? We've got a PRETTY good idea who that coke belonged to (new info, lol)
Sam J.
He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going after Siraj Hashmi's WIFE
Sam J.
Set phasers for STFU: George Takei SCHOOLED for using Hurricane Hilary to push climate change
Sam J.
DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling whistleblowers came forward
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT tweet about Ukraine Sam J.