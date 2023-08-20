WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to James Woods about blocking

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk has said he plans on removing the block feature on his platform, although many many many many many of his users and paying customers have voiced their concerns about this change.
Originally, Musk said he would listen to feedback on changes and listen to the people on his site.
Wonder what changed?
James Woods called Musk out as well:
Thank you. If @elonmusk removes the ability to block concerted harassment by trolls or organized political entities, how will “X” be any different from Jack Dorsey’s horrid Twitter?— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 19, 2023
Musk, whom I once championed, is only doing this to protect his advertisers anyway. Users of X… https://t.co/bR3oMU4f2P
We all championed him, James.
So we're all a little confused by what is happening.
And then this happened and now we're more than a little confused:
Then delete your account— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2023
Wow.
This is just ... weird. And so damn disappointing.
The problem is you present yourself as a champion of free speech, but you use tech, advertisers, & weasel words to promote just the voices you approve of (Krass bros, crypto nuts, some journos) while limiting the reach of anyone else.— Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) August 20, 2023
Freedom of speech w/out reach is censorship.…
This you? pic.twitter.com/hONePNPiam— LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) August 20, 2023
Elon, accounts that doxxed me and are threatening to harm me are still active. Your platform refuses to suspend them. These people also doxxed my elderly parents and broke into our gated properties to take and share pictures of our homes. Rather than being snarky, perhaps listen…— Chels (@ChesterTweet) August 20, 2023
Seems Elon would rather people like this just delete their accounts?
Wow. Bad form Elon. And you’re getting ratio’d.— CryptoLawyer (@CryptoLawyerz) August 20, 2023
Woods has supported you and is extremely popular on this site. He has used his account to help people in need.— MAZE (@mazemoore) August 20, 2023
He deserves to be treated better than this by you.
All of his users deserve better than this.
I am a full supporter of your work here and want it to succeed, and I am genuinely worried that you are shaking the foundations of this app too much, too quickly. I try to be mindful of unintended consequences, and I would rather Twitter's story be an epic than a tragedy.— Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) August 20, 2023
You’re a baby— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 20, 2023
Telling James Woods to delete his account for his valid criticism of your proposed policy is a pretty good way to burn lots of good-will for no good reason.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 20, 2023
It’s actually is very un-Elon, but I won’t go so far as to suggest that @lindayaX might be replying in his behalf.
I…
You are willfully & actively tanking this app. Bizarre to watch.— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 20, 2023
Sadly, it looks like it.
Me( when Elon took over Twitter):— Joe Bidens Last Brain Cell (@BidensBrainCelI) August 20, 2023
“Wow… I really like this new Twitter! Elon is a big advocate of Free Speech and seems to have a lot of great ideas!!”
My husband:
“It’s a trap. Don’t trust that guy. If it’s too good to be true, it’s a lie..”
My husband was right ( again ).
Honestly, this editor hopes Elon figures out what he is doing is a mistake, and that alienating even his biggest supporters by acting like this will only hurt his site. If he needs people to stop blocking ads, then address that. Don't crap all over the people you need to make your venture successful.
Just sayin'.
That being said ...
Uh - for some reason @elonmusk blocked me.— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 20, 2023
I guess he likes the block feature afterall - 😂 pic.twitter.com/7n5rGK1JPs
Wow.
Pretty fun blocking people who complain that blocking is going away.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2023
How does the medicine taste? 😂😂
Not good.
***
