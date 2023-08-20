Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT...
WOW: New emails show Biden was using his alias to carry out all SORTS of business with Hunter and Ukraine

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on August 20, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

You know, if they had discovered that Trump was using an alias when dealing with his son's businesses and foreign countries it would be all we hear about for ... heck, years. Can you IMAGINE? Trump with an alias?! Instead, we have a media that's more concerned with pushing fear p0rn about a new variant of COVID while of course cheering the multiple indictments against the former president.

Notice we're not hearing much about this:

Because the call was about Hunter's business dealings ... err ... sorry, because Joe wanted to talk about the weather. Yeah, that's it.

KIDDING US?! Why on Earth would Biden alert his son to a phonecall with Pres Poroshenko at ALL, let alone use his alias while doing it? Unless of course, you know, he was trying to hide something.

Just sayin'.

From the New York Post:

President Biden used at least three pseudonyms during his vice presidency to send messages to his son Hunter concerning both family and official government business — including meetings with Ukrainian leaders, and emails found on the first son’s abandoned laptop show.

Then-Vice President Biden emailed Hunter under the aliases “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters” and “JRB Ware” between 2014 and 2016, keeping his son abreast of scheduled talks with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Kyiv Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, among other communications The Post first revealed in 2021.

But we were told this was Russian disinformation.

Remember? We remember.

Something like that.

