Set phasers for STFU: George Takei SCHOOLED for using Hurricane Hilary to push climate change

Oh, Sulu. Must you write so many stupid takes for us to make fun of? What's that old saying? Better to remain silent and thought a fool than to write a tweet and remove all doubt.

Yeah, something like that.

And as if on cue, green penis climate change pushers are using Hurrican Hilary (cute way to avoid calling it Hillary, weather dorks) to push their agenda.

Case in point, George Takei.

There’s a HURRICANE this weekend heading for Baja and Southern California. Folks, that is not in any way normal.



I may not live long enough to see the worst of the impacts of climate change, but I want to use my voice and platform today to urge action.



We can start by ending… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 19, 2023

Not normal?

Eh.

It has happened plenty of times before, and George is honestly old enough to know better.

George, George, George.... let me help you.



The truth is, lots of storms form in the Eastern Pacific Basin. Every so often one creeps up toward California. This visual goes all the way back to 1949 so all of these happened in your lifetime, George pic.twitter.com/cZbEMLSqZu — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 19, 2023

If by not normal you mean hasn’t happened since way back in 2022 #HurricaneKayhttps://t.co/QmS0Psoixh



See also https://t.co/NqpuaGf8fa pic.twitter.com/imUTTLiT98 — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) August 19, 2023

So loooong ago.

Ding ding ding.

Someone better go back in time to bring back a pair of humpback whales quick. — Dan Silvers (Mr Ags) (@blackswampradio) August 20, 2023

WE SEE WHAT HE DID THERE!

Star Trek IV. *sigh*

I remember the remnants of a tropical storm hitting LA in the 70s. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) August 19, 2023

It's just a tropical storm, you hyperbolic little girl. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 20, 2023

But rain! Storm! Climate! Hilary! REEEEEEEE

***

