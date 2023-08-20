Set phasers for STFU: George Takei SCHOOLED for using Hurricane Hilary to push climate change

Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on August 20, 2023

Oh, Sulu. Must you write so many stupid takes for us to make fun of? What's that old saying? Better to remain silent and thought a fool than to write a tweet and remove all doubt.

Yeah, something like that.

And as if on cue, green penis climate change pushers are using Hurrican Hilary (cute way to avoid calling it Hillary, weather dorks) to push their agenda.

Case in point, George Takei.

Not normal?

Eh.

It has happened plenty of times before, and George is honestly old enough to know better.

So loooong ago.

Sam J.

Ding ding ding.

WE SEE WHAT HE DID THERE!

Star Trek IV. *sigh*

But rain! Storm! Climate! Hilary! REEEEEEEE

***

