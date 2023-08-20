Set phasers for STFU: George Takei SCHOOLED for using Hurricane Hilary to push...
He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going after Siraj Hashmi's WIFE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:35 AM on August 20, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

As our wonderful, dear, beloved Twitchy readers know, Wajahat Ali fully believes it is the GOP that has caused his imam to pray for people to be saved from 'the LGBTQ in our homes.' Read that again.

Seems he thinks conservatives are to blame for *checks notes* Islam seeing homosexuality as a sin.

Alrighty then.

We won't bother you with the rest of the thread ... it doesn't get any smarter as he goes on.

And neither does he.

But when Siraj Hashmi chimed in ... 

It was a bridge too far for the bizarre little man blaming the GOP for LGBT hatred in his own faith. We knew Wajahat was a d-bag, but we had no idea how low he would really go.

Sam J.

Dude.

Wow.

What a d-i-c-k.

See? We spelled it out so it doesn't really count ... heh.

To be fair, Wajahat has a history of saying and doing really stupid things and then playing the victim when called out but... this is especially bad, even for him.

Can't win the fight, so you bring up someone's wife.

Yeah.

Weak.

Lazy. 

Shameful.

So we suppose turnabout is fair play:

Ya' learn something new, every day.

HOO BOY.

Nope.

Well, not for him ... it's fun for the rest of us.

And that's no small feat.

***

