He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going after Siraj Hashmi's WIFE

As our wonderful, dear, beloved Twitchy readers know, Wajahat Ali fully believes it is the GOP that has caused his imam to pray for people to be saved from 'the LGBTQ in our homes.' Read that again.

Seems he thinks conservatives are to blame for *checks notes* Islam seeing homosexuality as a sin.

Alrighty then.

Finished my Friday prayer at my local mosque where the imam prayed we would be saved from "the LGBTQ in our homes." Democrats are underestimating how pervasive GOP CRT & trans fear messaging/ propaganda has taken hold in religious communities & suburbs. You can't ignore it 1/ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 18, 2023

We won't bother you with the rest of the thread ... it doesn't get any smarter as he goes on.

And neither does he.

Behold, the stupidest man on the planet. https://t.co/W3RicPidcI — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) August 19, 2023

But when Siraj Hashmi chimed in ...

Waj is a 40-year-old man who had a meltdown over being Listed, but can’t muster up a morsel of courage to stand up and leave a mosque over an anti-LGBTQ sermon during Friday prayer.



it’s because you’re a coward, Waj, and you have been for as long as i’ve known you. pic.twitter.com/T6rUqOfXfh — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 19, 2023

It was a bridge too far for the bizarre little man blaming the GOP for LGBT hatred in his own faith. We knew Wajahat was a d-bag, but we had no idea how low he would really go.

Thats an interesting spin, Siraj. I'm really curious if you've used your resources to unearth the unindicted co-conspirators, specifically individual 20. One of the potential names is Emily Newman. I'm sure you stood up for our free and fair elections. Right? Please tell us. ✍️ https://t.co/X2oYdkmrlh — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 19, 2023

Dude.

Wow.

.@SirajAHashmi, while it seems I have your attention and the attention of your MAGA fans, is your spouse Emily Newman, as reports suggest, unindicted co-conspirator ‘individual 20’ in Georgia. Also, has she flipped on Trump yet? Please let us all know. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 19, 2023

What a d-i-c-k.

See? We spelled it out so it doesn't really count ... heh.

Is Emily Newman going to flip? Has she flipped? Or will she defend her role in trying to overthrow our election along with Sydney Powell and others? Have you stood up to her or do you agree with the traitorous plot to install Trump? Let us all know. Or post a video about it. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 19, 2023

To be fair, Wajahat has a history of saying and doing really stupid things and then playing the victim when called out but... this is especially bad, even for him.

Scummy bringing a wife into a twitter beef. Not surprising. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 19, 2023

Can't win the fight, so you bring up someone's wife.

Yeah.

Weak.

Lazy.

Shameful.

So we suppose turnabout is fair play:

Maybe your parents could give her some advice. Oh wait, they ended up going to prison, didn't they? Never mind. https://t.co/QCZsSEoHuZ pic.twitter.com/PzuwKtctM6 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 19, 2023

Ya' learn something new, every day.

How about using some resources to uncover why your folks sent over $300,000 of the money they fraudulently made (included with shell purchases in what I presume is your name) to Pakistan? https://t.co/McnXoWKNbh pic.twitter.com/KFxNtl75Xj — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 19, 2023

HOO BOY.

Not so fun when people do that shit to you, is it? — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 19, 2023

Nope.

Well, not for him ... it's fun for the rest of us.

Congrats. You're such a toxic asshole that you managed to unite Jews and Muslims against you. https://t.co/a9sLMxSHag — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2023

And that's no small feat.

***

