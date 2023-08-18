Wajahat Ali blames GOP and 'Moms for Liberty' because Muslims are adhering to their faith

Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend...
justmindy  |  4:21 PM on August 18, 2023
Twitter

It's a day ending in -y so of course Wajahat Ali, author and columnist for 'The Daily Beast' is accusing the GOP of ruining America. In today's episode, Ali claims the GOP and groups like 'Moms for Liberty' specifically, are turning Muslims into gay hating monsters.

So, your religious leader prayed against indoctrinating children? Sounds good!

Ali is literally mad conservative groups are reaching out to Muslims and asking them to join in their advocacy. He's mad they are being INCLUDED!

What a concept! Self-determination!

Apparently, it's 'hateful' for parents to demand a say in what their children are taught. 

And it's a good reminder to all political parties that many voters can be swayed if you interact with them and explain your messaging. This is why parents are getting behind the Republican party.

The Republicans made them do it.

Exactly! Maybe adherents are returning to the tenets off the faith and that has nothing to do with politics.

That Republican Party sure has gotten good at extending its reach to every corner of the globe, apparently. 

Blaming 'Moms for Liberty' has become a catch all for the Democratic party lately.

Now, if they can just win the 2024 election, America can be on the road to recovery.

Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not to laugh Doug P.