Wajahat Ali blames GOP and 'Moms for Liberty' because Muslims are adhering to their faith

It's a day ending in -y so of course Wajahat Ali, author and columnist for 'The Daily Beast' is accusing the GOP of ruining America. In today's episode, Ali claims the GOP and groups like 'Moms for Liberty' specifically, are turning Muslims into gay hating monsters.

Finished my Friday prayer at my local mosque where the imam prayed we would be saved from "the LGBTQ in our homes." Democrats are underestimating how pervasive GOP CRT & trans fear messaging/ propaganda has taken hold in religious communities & suburbs. You can't ignore it 1/ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 18, 2023

So, your religious leader prayed against indoctrinating children? Sounds good!

Republicans in Virginia, from extremist groups like Moms 4 Liberty & politicians like Youngkin, are actively reaching out to Muslims. Similar messaging being done in Latino Catholic communities and Black and Asian Christian communities. When you cede this space, GOP steps in 2/ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 18, 2023

Ali is literally mad conservative groups are reaching out to Muslims and asking them to join in their advocacy. He's mad they are being INCLUDED!

Is it possible Muslims come to their own conclusions based off their own religious jurisprudence and they are not just victims of a GOP plot? https://t.co/8YMsHjlzpz — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 18, 2023

What a concept! Self-determination!

Speaking to religous communities and engaging them with a message that explains how they're being used by hateful groups, but also addresses their faith without ridiculing them, will go a long way. @MalloryMcMorrow did a good job when she responded to ugly groomer accusations. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 18, 2023

Apparently, it's 'hateful' for parents to demand a say in what their children are taught.

And a good reminder a majority of Muslims are pro abortion rights and marriage equality in America. But disinformation and fear mongering go a long way when cloaked under terms of "religous freedom" and "parental choice." — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 18, 2023

And it's a good reminder to all political parties that many voters can be swayed if you interact with them and explain your messaging. This is why parents are getting behind the Republican party.

Islamic clerics across the Middle East execute homosexual apostates by throwing them off rooftops.



Wajahat: Democrats are underestimating how pervasive GOP anti-LGBTQ propaganda has taken hold in Raqqa and Gaza… https://t.co/npDY07pbWl pic.twitter.com/73FaaGUWWh — STR𝕏WM𝕏N (@strxwmxn) August 18, 2023

The Republicans made them do it.

Yes, we all remember how different Islam and other religions were before those damn Republicans got a hold of them. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 18, 2023

Can you really blame the GOP? We are talking about a religion which predates the establishment of the establishment of the US by like a thousand years. People have their own

views. — Brandon (@Amb8819) August 18, 2023

Exactly! Maybe adherents are returning to the tenets off the faith and that has nothing to do with politics.

Can't believe the GOP time traveled to the past and convinced Mohammad to abandon his previous pro-gay views then include all that stuff about killing them. This time they've gone too far. — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) August 18, 2023

Just wait until you find out the big scary GOP infiltrated the mosques in Saudi Arabia — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 18, 2023

That Republican Party sure has gotten good at extending its reach to every corner of the globe, apparently.

The Moms 4 Liberty radicalized the Muslims! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 18, 2023

Blaming 'Moms for Liberty' has become a catch all for the Democratic party lately.

Yes, the GOP has single handily influenced prophet Muhammad, the writings of the Quran, and the billions of Muslims in the world who a majority don’t live in the US.



A true genius you are. — Talleyrand Yvonne (@talleyrandyvon) August 18, 2023

Now, if they can just win the 2024 election, America can be on the road to recovery.

