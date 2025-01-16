BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only...
NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on January 16, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

We are two days past Pete Hegseth's CRAZY confirmation hearing where several Democrats made complete and total fools of themselves between yelling at him nonstop, screeching about women, or in Tim Kaine's case, doing his damndest to smear Hegseth's character from creepy questions about his sex life to drinking on the job.

As you all know, it was rather disgusting and abhorrent.

Welp, sounds like Dan Bongino may have the goods on Kaine ... it also sounds like Kaine has some fairly 'interesting and disturbing' skeletons in his giant glass house.

Watch:

Kaine has been throwing nukes from his Glass CASTLE for decades, maybe it's time for those skeletons to see the light of day? 

Just sayin'.

*cough cough*

Considering his son is a whack-job terrorist wannabe ...

Just sayin'.

Kaine is far too busy ruining the state of Virginia to answer for these allegations.

Anything is possible.

And to think, if Trump hadn't beaten Hillary in 2016, this guy could have been our vp and maybe even a president.

Yiiiiikes.

===========================================================================

