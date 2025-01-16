NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)

We are two days past Pete Hegseth's CRAZY confirmation hearing where several Democrats made complete and total fools of themselves between yelling at him nonstop, screeching about women, or in Tim Kaine's case, doing his damndest to smear Hegseth's character from creepy questions about his sex life to drinking on the job.

As you all know, it was rather disgusting and abhorrent.

Welp, sounds like Dan Bongino may have the goods on Kaine ... it also sounds like Kaine has some fairly 'interesting and disturbing' skeletons in his giant glass house.

Watch:

. @dbongino reveals that a source came to him after the Hegseth confirmation hearing yesterday with some very interesting and disturbing allegations about Kaine.



Glass houses, stop throwing nukes at people from glass houses. pic.twitter.com/dSi91HwTSC — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 15, 2025

Kaine has been throwing nukes from his Glass CASTLE for decades, maybe it's time for those skeletons to see the light of day?

Just sayin'.

Has @timkaine come back with a comment about these “nephews” spending nights in his hotel room when he was campaigning with Hilary Clinton, as per sources to @dbongino? — B D Walker (@brook_d_walker) January 16, 2025

*cough cough*

I believe it. There’s always been something very off with that guy, super creep! — Christa Swerzz (@CSwerzz) January 16, 2025

Considering his son is a whack-job terrorist wannabe ...

No wonder Tim Kaine’s son is so messed up pic.twitter.com/SyTDQIp1Db — Melanie (@Melanie48673049) January 15, 2025

Just sayin'.

what do you have to say @timkaine pic.twitter.com/sSZKPMtHcA — Colton Batts (@BitSematary) January 15, 2025

Kaine is far too busy ruining the state of Virginia to answer for these allegations.

He looks like he brushes his hair with a balloon. — Chucklehead! (@kevlarr61) January 15, 2025

Anything is possible.

And to think, if Trump hadn't beaten Hillary in 2016, this guy could have been our vp and maybe even a president.

Yiiiiikes.

