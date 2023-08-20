Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT tweet about Ukraine

Awww, would you look at that? President Sleepy Joe Biden wants us all to know how hard he's working in Maui to make sure Americans are getting the help they need. Even though we know A) this is likely just Karine Jean-Pierre tweeting this and B) it's not nearly enough support for Hawaiians.

Especially since we sent Ukraine an additional $75 BILLION alone in July.

Nice try, KJP.

Right now, there are over 1,000 federal personnel on the ground in Maui working around the clock to help survivors in their greatest time of need — that includes FEMA teams going to shelters and homes to register folks for assistance.https://t.co/swj8W7NBov — President Biden (@POTUS) August 19, 2023

While Biden vacations.

Again.

Roseanne Barr with the TKO:

That’s nice of you to take a break from laundering money in the Ukraine to help Americans. You should definitely boast about it here. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 19, 2023

How nice of Biden's intern or press secretary to lie to us on his behalf.

Heh.

This may well be one of the most terrifying things we have ever seen on Twitter.

Or X.

Or whatever it's called these days.

Ratio’ed the president of the United States. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — raddest fuckin dude alive (@youareabuttplug) August 20, 2023

With how damn depressing and horrible things seem sometimes, we'll take this win from Roseanne any day of the week.

***

***

