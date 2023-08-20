Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeachment (thread)

Seeing this from Miranda Devine about Hunter Biden's plea deal and how his pricey lawyers threatened to put the president on the stand is pretty horrible in and of itself. However ...

🧵Politico has a story about Hunter Biden’s plea deal, showing how his pricey lawyers manipulated the DOJ by threatening to put the president on the witness stand in a criminal trial if his son was charged, precipitating a “Constitutional crisis”. Presumably that threat stands /1 pic.twitter.com/ATGFkqWA4E — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 20, 2023

But wait ... there's more:

And this curious fact: Hunter was involved in the Trump impeachment over Ukraine. In the summer of 2019, he tells an adviser he has an all-day meeting “with impeachment lawyers”. After 5 years, he still has not been interviewed by Weiss’ team or testified before the grand jury. pic.twitter.com/yVK7Az8DsQ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 20, 2023

What the ... Hell?

We keep rereading this and just, wow.

Hunter was INVOLVED in the Trump impeachment over Ukraine. Welp, this all seems to be lining up more and more, yeah? They impeached Trump over a phone call where he allegedly asked about this very thing ...

And Hunter was part of the impeachment?

Alrighty then.

The prosecution could counter President Biden as a witness by calling on "Robert L. Peters" to testify. — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) August 20, 2023

There ya' go!

That sounds like insurrectionary or seditious language. Is a lawyer allowed to threaten to induce a constitutional crisis when defending their client? — Just Loki (@LokiJulianus) August 20, 2023

It doesn't sound good, that's for sure.

Heh.

Like we’re not in a constitutional crisis right now? — windmill🍊🌵🏜🇺🇸 (@StingerOptimus) August 20, 2023

Don't look at us man, we just work here.

***

Related:

Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT tweet about Ukraine

WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to James Woods about blocking

WOW: Turns out Biden was using his alias to carry out all SORTS of business with Hunter and Ukraine

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !