Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeachment (thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on August 20, 2023
Twitchy

Seeing this from Miranda Devine about Hunter Biden's plea deal and how his pricey lawyers threatened to put the president on the stand is pretty horrible in and of itself. However ... 

But wait ... there's more:

What the ... Hell?

We keep rereading this and just, wow.

Hunter was INVOLVED in the Trump impeachment over Ukraine. Welp, this all seems to be lining up more and more, yeah? They impeached Trump over a phone call where he allegedly asked about this very thing ...

And Hunter was part of the impeachment?

Alrighty then.

