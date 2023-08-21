And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread

Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is stra...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on August 21, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, George Takei said something stupid about war.

And climate change.

And the border.

And COVID.

And the upcoming election.

Let's face it, Takei says a lot of stupid stuff that we get to cover ... so thanks for the Twitchy fodder, Sulu. Especially when peeps like Glenn Greenwald step in to take him apart.

This is savage but deserved, and it all started here:

Man, we thought Lefties were anti-war and stuff?

JUST kidding.

But it makes what Greenwald did here that much more effective.

Billions and billions sent to Ukraine. Meanwhile, millions sent to Hawaii ... 

Last time we checked, Russians weren't the ones who were worried about Hawaiians dying. Just sayin'.

He continued:

Oof ... and nobody wants to sound like David Frum. Not even David Frum.

Recommended

Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is straight-FIRE
Sam J.

It's an excellent read.

Establishment power.

Like we're seeing now more than ever.

Boo and yah.

***

BIDEN GEORGE TAKEI GLENN GREENWALD UKRAINE WAR

