And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread

As Twitchy readers know, George Takei said something stupid about war.

And climate change.

And the border.

And COVID.

And the upcoming election.

Let's face it, Takei says a lot of stupid stuff that we get to cover ... so thanks for the Twitchy fodder, Sulu. Especially when peeps like Glenn Greenwald step in to take him apart.

This is savage but deserved, and it all started here:

Pro tip: Whenever you see someone saying, “We could be spending that money on X instead of sending it to Ukraine” it probably originated from and was amplified by the Russians.



Be smarter out there. I know for some of you it’s hard. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 19, 2023

Man, we thought Lefties were anti-war and stuff?

JUST kidding.

But it makes what Greenwald did here that much more effective.

That massive spending on war and weaponry impedes domestic progress and erodes Americans' quality of life has been a staple of left-liberal politics for decades.



It was MLK's key point in his April 4, 1967 speech on Vietnam.



Now, liberals scorn this view as Kremlin propaganda: https://t.co/xddJtHot6j — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

Billions and billions sent to Ukraine. Meanwhile, millions sent to Hawaii ...

Last time we checked, Russians weren't the ones who were worried about Hawaiians dying. Just sayin'.

He continued:

For foreign policy, militarism, imperialism and war, the primary ideology of large media corporations isn't "left" or "right." It's subservience to the narratives of the the US Security State. That's why liberals now think and sound like David Frum:https://t.co/oWv2QmHCo1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

Oof ... and nobody wants to sound like David Frum. Not even David Frum.

If you have some spare time, I highly recommend reading the whole MLK speech.



He apologizes for his lateness in opposing the Vietnam War. He had been told he should stay away from war to focus only on domestic issues. He realized they are inextricable:https://t.co/wTLwSvXedE pic.twitter.com/oHCLcaWt7T — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

It's an excellent read.

Compare how often US politicians talk of Ukraine to how often they talk about the evisceration of working-class communities. Look how aroused they get talking about war in faraway countries.



*Of course* prioritizing these distant wars deprioritizes the lives of most Americans. pic.twitter.com/hNoUOcLeLl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

By the way, when MLK did start vocally and aggressively opposing the war in Vietnam and US imperialism generally - that speech was exactly one year before he was murdered - his supporters in liberal circles (NYT, etc) turned on him, telling him to stick to racial issues. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

It's not hard to tell where the lines are as imposed by establishment power.



What made neocons and the US Security State first turn on Trump was when he began questioning their key taboos: why do we need NATO? Why regime change in Syria and Libya? Why did we invade Iraq? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

Establishment power.

Like we're seeing now more than ever.

After 9/11, Americans of course wanted to know why they hated the US enough to attack, so Bill Kristol and friends had to feed them that fairy tale: "they hate us for our freedoms!"



Liberals don't want to ask why the US Security State and neocons uniquely despise Trump. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

In 2015, I wrote about how the liberal establishment - that mostly supported MLK's racial justice views - turned on him once he denounced the US posture of endless war.



To this day, the main taboo is on questioning the core pieties of US militarism:https://t.co/NtEFUH5hNv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2023

Boo and yah.

