Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER about gov. spending

It's rare that any ONE of us is at a loss for words (we sort of spend the majority of our time writing and reading them) but this ... this is mind-numbingly ignorant. And as many of you know, we typically do not cover nobodies and randos UNLESS what they have tweeted is just so awesome, horrible, or STUPID that they manage to go viral.

Like this tweet from Salem Snow.

You do understand that reparations would come from the government and not your wallet, right? — Salem Snow (@Salem4Congress) August 19, 2023

Ummm ... where does Salem think the government gets its money?

You're running for Congress, and you're that stupid 🙄 — Mike. 2022 National Sarcasm Champion 🏆🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TruckYouToo61) August 20, 2023

Heck, with that level of knowledge, he'll fight right in these days.

Which came first, the government or the people who fund it? — ★ 𝕩ɹıɯS ★ (@FoundersGirl) August 21, 2023

You're about three brain cells away from being on a ventilator. You should protect them at all cost. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 20, 2023

He may not be the dumbest person running for office out there, but he better hope nothing happens TO the dumbest person running for office out there.

The government taxes the people and borrows money from our future to raise funding to pay it’s bills.



You cannot be this ignorant. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) August 20, 2023

Yes, yes he can.

Especially running as a Democrat/Socialist Democrat. We'd only be surprised if he wasn't ignorant of how the government works ...

