Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER about gov. spending

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on August 21, 2023
Meme

We got nothin'.

Nope.

Nothin'.

It's rare that any ONE of us is at a loss for words (we sort of spend the majority of our time writing and reading them) but this ... this is mind-numbingly ignorant. And as many of you know, we typically do not cover nobodies and randos UNLESS what they have tweeted is just so awesome, horrible, or STUPID that they manage to go viral.

Like this tweet from Salem Snow.

Ummm ... where does Salem think the government gets its money? 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh wow, you guys.

See what we mean?

Heck, with that level of knowledge, he'll fight right in these days.

He may not be the dumbest person running for office out there, but he better hope nothing happens TO the dumbest person running for office out there.

***

