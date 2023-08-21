David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal...
YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in one perfectly BRUTAL tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on August 21, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Leave it to The Babylon Bee to find a way to dunk on Biden, his response to the Maui fire, AND the Hawaiian official who was more concerned about water equity than he was saving hundreds of lives ... and they managed it in one perfect tweet.

Hilarious.

Brutal.

Everything a tweet should be.

To be fair, we also don't want them giving the Biden administration any ideas. 

Heh.

Sadly, so can we. That's the beauty of really well-done satire. It's ALMOST believable. 

See what we mean?

Ugh ...

To be fair, we are seeing some people claiming this tweet was 'too soon,' and this editor has to disagree. The Bee isn't making fun of Hawaii or the fires or the horrendous loss of life - they're making an example of Biden's horrific leadership and what identity politics has done to this country, even when it comes to understanding you must USE WATER to put out a fire. If anything, the timing really works because before we know it, some other shoe will drop and people will be SHOCKED at how poorly Biden and Democrats handle THAT crisis.

And this Hawaiian official and monster of a human being will all but be forgotten.

So we say DRAAAAAG them all. Now.

***

Tags: BIDEN HAWAII BABYLON BEE

