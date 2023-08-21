David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal voting age and ROFL

Poor David Hogg. He's trying so hard to find a new agenda to push and fight for since he graduated from HAWVAWD ... his new thing is pushing for younger leaders to get elected. We think? We miss the days of his pillow company.

Heh. Anyway ...

If we're being honest, he's doing a bang-up job with this new initiaitve, if you know, bang-up actually means really bad and embarrassing.

THIS time, it all started here.

Raise the voting age to 21. Generation Z is not mature enough at age 18. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 18, 2023

Case in point:

But they are mature enough to have an AR-15 🤡 https://t.co/JxFmBE2IyR — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 20, 2023

Dude is obsessed with that one gun. Probably because like the media, it's the only one he's ever actually heard of.

I thought the “15” in AR-15 was when you were supposed to get one. That’s what I did with my kids 🤷‍♂️ — Tower_Mark (@MarkTower_gab) August 20, 2023

Yes, actually. The David Hoggs of the country, however, shouldn’t vote until they’re 40. — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) August 20, 2023

Heck, why stop at 40? Let's push them back to 45, just to make sure we really know what's going on there.

Throw in minimum six months retail or civil service while we're at it — XANDER (@actionxander) August 20, 2023

Heck, why not?

Oh, now the 2A is convenient...

🤡 — Kurufal (@kurufal) August 20, 2023

It's always been 'convenient' for Hogg, he's been using it since the day a shooting took place at his school WHILE HE WASN'T EVEN THERE. Without the Second Amendment, would he have gone to Harvard? Become some 'activist'? Been able to push whatever the heck this new agenda is?

No.

Nobody needs the Second Amendment more than gun-grabbers like Davey.

Ironic, ain't it?

