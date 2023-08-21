YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in...
HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his...
KA-POW! Cuccinelli BLASTS Kasie Hunt over deceptively edited DeSantis 'listless vessels' v...
'Americans deserve better': Sen. Bill Hagerty hammers the Biden admin about inflation
Dear Media, Kindly shove that new COVID variant where the sun don't SHINE...
Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeac...
Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT...
WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to...
WOW: New emails show Biden was using his alias to carry out all...
Set phasers for STFU: George Takei SCHOOLED for using Hurricane Hilary to push...
DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling...
PSST ... Biden's Secret Service? We've got a PRETTY good idea who that...
He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going...
Kurt Schlichter's election poll results are out and might surprise you

David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal voting age and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Poor David Hogg. He's trying so hard to find a new agenda to push and fight for since he graduated from HAWVAWD ... his new thing is pushing for younger leaders to get elected. We think? We miss the days of his pillow company.

Heh. Anyway ... 

If we're being honest, he's doing a bang-up job with this new initiaitve, if you know, bang-up actually means really bad and embarrassing.

THIS time, it all started here.

Case in point:

Dude is obsessed with that one gun. Probably because like the media, it's the only one he's ever actually heard of.

Heck, why stop at 40? Let's push them back to 45, just to make sure we really know what's going on there.

Heck, why not?

Recommended

HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him
Sam J.

It's always been 'convenient' for Hogg, he's been using it since the day a shooting took place at his school WHILE HE WASN'T EVEN THERE. Without the Second Amendment, would he have gone to Harvard? Become some 'activist'? Been able to push whatever the heck this new agenda is?

No.

Nobody needs the Second Amendment more than gun-grabbers like Davey.

Ironic, ain't it?

***

Related:

YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in one perfectly BRUTAL tweet

HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him

Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeachment (thread)

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: GUNS DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him
Sam J.
YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in one perfectly BRUTAL tweet
Sam J.
Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeachment (thread)
Sam J.
Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT tweet about Ukraine
Sam J.
KA-POW! Cuccinelli BLASTS Kasie Hunt over deceptively edited DeSantis 'listless vessels' video
justmindy
WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to James Woods about blocking
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him Sam J.