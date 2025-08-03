Hochul Hurls Insults at Elise Stefanik as New York’s Political Brawls Heat Up

Democrat Circus: Big Top Cory Booker Goes Acrobatic to Avoid Answering Whether or...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It looks like claws are out in New York. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday blasted “pathetic” GOP potential election foe Elise Stefanik as someone who would give President Trump nearly unfettered power over the state if governor.

Hochul, a Democrat, warned that the president, who grew up in New York, has his sights set on helping a Republican become governor.

“If a Republican gets elected as governor against me, think about the power that Donald Trump will have over everything in the state, including the city,” Hochul warned on ABC 7’s “Up Close with Bill Ritter.

“That’s what should give people great pause,” she said.

The governor seemed amused that Trump appeared to intervene in New York GOP politics to encourage Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) not to run against her.

Good! As she should be!

Of course she is.

Democrats always fail up, unfortunately, so she'll get some big salaried job at some NGO. 

New York might actually survive if they elected a Democratic Governor. 

Hopefully, the voters of New York will wake up and change course. 

It's certainly fitting she is a member of a party with a donkey as its mascot. 

She think she can shout 'Trump' whenever she is criticized and that will solve everything. The Leftist press is more than willing to oblige. 

It's a shame New Yorkers are going to vote for their own demise by possibly electing the baby Commie, but at least Stefanik can pick up the pieces of the disaster he'll leave in his wake. 

If people would only stop voting for their own self destruction. 

