Hochul Hurls Insults at Elise Stefanik as New York’s Political Brawls Heat Up

It looks like claws are out in New York.

Hochul warns that ‘pathetic’ Stefanik is just Trump lemming https://t.co/YHb2T53iPE pic.twitter.com/Lf6wTPCSPR — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2025

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday blasted “pathetic” GOP potential election foe Elise Stefanik as someone who would give President Trump nearly unfettered power over the state if governor. Hochul, a Democrat, warned that the president, who grew up in New York, has his sights set on helping a Republican become governor. “If a Republican gets elected as governor against me, think about the power that Donald Trump will have over everything in the state, including the city,” Hochul warned on ABC 7’s “Up Close with Bill Ritter. “That’s what should give people great pause,” she said. The governor seemed amused that Trump appeared to intervene in New York GOP politics to encourage Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) not to run against her.

Good! As she should be!

Hochul is a leftist puppet. https://t.co/aRvenWaX5X — Mike Newman (@MikeNew19512115) August 3, 2025

Of course she is.

Kathy is so scared she’s going to lose and the grifting will then be over. https://t.co/6iVKuhGLoI — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 3, 2025

Democrats always fail up, unfortunately, so she'll get some big salaried job at some NGO.

Seriously lady.



You’re pathetic.



Most of New York knows that you have continued to DESTROY New York after Gov Cuomo.



You sound scared. https://t.co/CKMC4xNH9V — 🌼🌅🏖️🩴💟✝️Just me👀🛐💟 (@browneyegirl400) August 3, 2025

New York might actually survive if they elected a Democratic Governor.

Kathy Hochul is going to lose. There is no if and or buts about it. The destruction under her in New York State palpable. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 3, 2025

Hopefully, the voters of New York will wake up and change course.

Hochul has all the class of a farm animal. She is at the losing end of all policy debates so she resorts to name calling. — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) August 3, 2025

It's certainly fitting she is a member of a party with a donkey as its mascot.

Hochul calls someone else a lemming while leading the 'jump off fiscal cliff' parade in New York. pic.twitter.com/8ocIJtAr2f — Politickle (@PolitickleNews) August 3, 2025

She think she can shout 'Trump' whenever she is criticized and that will solve everything. The Leftist press is more than willing to oblige.

Look Mamdani is going to be NYC's new mayor. He can do a lot of damage in a year. He will likely disenfranchise his base elevating Stefanik. Stefanik is a real threat to Hochul this is no joke. — Mic Powers (@MrMicPowers) August 3, 2025

It's a shame New Yorkers are going to vote for their own demise by possibly electing the baby Commie, but at least Stefanik can pick up the pieces of the disaster he'll leave in his wake.

New York could be on top of the world again if people would stop voting imbeciles like @KathyHochul into office.. — AndreaG (@andegolliher) August 3, 2025

If people would only stop voting for their own self destruction.

