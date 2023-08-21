Media spotted going easy on 'no comment' Biden during a disaster (compare/contrast with...
FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout comment

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on August 21, 2023
Jeff Lewis/AP Images for The Players Tailgate

Sage Steele claims she has been called a sellout because she identifies as biracial - people going so far as to say she is not 'black enough'. She has come forward to fight back and you know, speak her truth.

Which we thought the Left was all about.

This is very powerful:

Love this.

But for whatever reason, Marc Lamont Hill decided he would speak for her.

What a toolbag.

Who the Hell does Marc think he is? How does he know what reasoning people had for calling her names?

What an a-hole.

Luckily, Sage fired back:

A conversation? NO WAY! 

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Sam J.

If they have a conversation then people like Marc have to admit what's really going on ...

And that's not good for his agenda.

***

***

