FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout comment

Sage Steele claims she has been called a sellout because she identifies as biracial - people going so far as to say she is not 'black enough'. She has come forward to fight back and you know, speak her truth.

Which we thought the Left was all about.

This is very powerful:

For years, I've been called a "sellout" because I identify as biracial. Or that I'm "not black enough". For all those biracial kids out there, I pray that you don't wait as long as I did to realize that you don't have to accept that hypocritical BS. You are perfect the way… https://t.co/48GsZtvPaG — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 18, 2023

Love this.

But for whatever reason, Marc Lamont Hill decided he would speak for her.

What a toolbag.

No one, NO ONE, has ever called Sage Steele a sellout for this reason. No one. https://t.co/SjByI9VeeK — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 19, 2023

Who the Hell does Marc think he is? How does he know what reasoning people had for calling her names?

What an a-hole.

Luckily, Sage fired back:

When people like this have the audacity to speak for others, and claim they know what others have experienced...especially people they've never met, never talked to, don't have the decency/courage to reach out and have an actual CONVERSATION (these people hate the c-word) ... it… https://t.co/ZBXa3KKbya — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 20, 2023

A conversation? NO WAY!

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

That is coming from a guy that is publicly willing to say men can have babies. Wouldn’t put a lot of stock in his discernment. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) August 20, 2023

Marc is a race baiter, I am not shocked. — Marc J. Saint-Jour (@MarcJ2327) August 20, 2023

Consider the source. But, you’re right-it’s a shame they won’t have the conversation. — LeAnn Wills (@LeAnnWills1) August 20, 2023

If they have a conversation then people like Marc have to admit what's really going on ...

And that's not good for his agenda.

