Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad in Hawaii MOCKED spectacularly

Hey, remember that time when the mainstream media, a bunch of intelligence a-holes, and the Democrats told us the Hunter Biden Laptop story was nothing more than Russian disinformation?

You guys remember, right?

Welp, Ph.D., Caroline Bueno, seems to think Russian and Chinese media are working to make Biden look bad in Hawaii.

No, really.

WE KNOW, it's stupid, but she tweeted it.

This is an important development:



Chinese state media is joining forces with Russia to amplify a coordinated right-wing narrative about the US neglecting Hawaii. But China & Russia don’t care about Hawaii — they care about weakening the US. Especially our military. pic.twitter.com/5TB1KWH3B8 — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 19, 2023

She's got to be freaking kidding us.

Here’s an idea: Let’s improve our disaster response capabilities AND have the best military in the world by far.



We can do both. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 19, 2023

WHAT?

Sorry, but our military is more focused on pronouns and paying for sex organs for confused people who think they're the opposite sex or some happy horse crap. So spare us this nonsense.

Biden has been horrific, both in his response and comments. The fossil fell ASLEEP during a ceremony honoring the dead.

Russia and China. GTFO.

Right wing narrative? I suppose if you replace narrative with facts you could say that. The excuse that the US is doing all they can within their limits is horse$h!t. We can't oversee the money going to Ukraine but Biden will make sure we don't exceed the limits in Hawaii, a… — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 22, 2023

IT'S ALL A RIGHT-WING PLOT TO MAKE JOE LOOK BAD.

Holy eff-word.

“Right wing”🙄

There are people from the island on tv saying it.

That’s how I know it’s true.

Is it that difficult for you to hold that man accountable for ANYTHING?

You sure as hell wouldn’t hesitate if he was a Republican.

The hypocrisy is off the charts. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) August 22, 2023

They are all nefarious agents of Emmanuel Goldstein! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 22, 2023

WE KNEW IT.

Where's the lie, tho? — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 20, 2023

Biden had no comment as he lounged on the beach while Hawaiians were dying.

Then he vacationed MORE.

We’re spending millions in Hawaii … we’ve sent Ukraine billions. Honestly, what’s really scary is they are both reporting on our president and his response to this horrific crisis in Hawaii more accurately than our own media.

