'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART...
Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You...
AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost...
Police arrest New Yorkers protesting conversion of senior center to migrant housing
This is why I won't shut up about the COVID tyranny ... and...
'Hot ground': Biden makes tone-deaf attempt at humor while FINALLY visiting fire-ravaged M...
Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the...
No show for the debate? No surrogates! Fox BANS stand-ins for candidates who...
ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after...
Senators ask if Biden released $6 billion in assets to Iran to renegotiate...
Big: Asa Hutchinson will not support Donald Trump if he is the nominee
Biden tells Hawaiians about how his first wife and daughter were killed in...
These residents feel unwelcome in 'new' Florida, which has turned angry red
POLITICO: Republicans are using Kamala Harris as a 'bogeyman' in 2024

Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad in Hawaii MOCKED spectacularly

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 22, 2023
Twitter

Hey, remember that time when the mainstream media, a bunch of intelligence a-holes, and the Democrats told us the Hunter Biden Laptop story was nothing more than Russian disinformation?

You guys remember, right?

Welp, Ph.D., Caroline Bueno, seems to think Russian and Chinese media are working to make Biden look bad in Hawaii.

No, really.

WE KNOW, it's stupid, but she tweeted it.

She's got to be freaking kidding us.

WHAT?

Sorry, but our military is more focused on pronouns and paying for sex organs for confused people who think they're the opposite sex or some happy horse crap. So spare us this nonsense.

Biden has been horrific, both in his response and comments. The fossil fell ASLEEP during a ceremony honoring the dead.

Russia and China. GTFO.

IT'S ALL A RIGHT-WING PLOT TO MAKE JOE LOOK BAD.

Holy eff-word.

Recommended

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.

WE KNEW IT.

Biden had no comment as he lounged on the beach while Hawaiians were dying.

Then he vacationed MORE.

We’re spending millions in Hawaii … we’ve sent Ukraine billions. Honestly, what’s really scary is they are both reporting on our president and his response to this horrific crisis in Hawaii more accurately than our own media.

***

Related:

Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You ain't seen NOTHIN' yet! (video)

AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost his cat and car (watch)

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN CHINA HAWAII RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.
Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You ain't seen NOTHIN' yet! (video)
Sam J.
ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after Maui remarks
Doug P.
AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost his cat and car (watch)
Sam J.
Police arrest New Yorkers protesting conversion of senior center to migrant housing
Brett T.
Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the media
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete Sam J.