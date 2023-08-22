'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete

It all started here, in a video later shared by Riley Gaines.

California Public Library Silences Female Athlete pic.twitter.com/dHYaxBFlr1 — CA Family Council (@CAFamily) August 21, 2023

What a bunch of a-holes, right? And notice something interesting? It's predominately MEN shouting at her. Tell us more about the patriarchy, third-wave feminists. We're all ears.

This is a shocking video.



It shakes me to my core that these self-righteous people just silenced a woman, shut down her speech, sent her from the room, for saying men shouldn’t compete in women’s sports.



Everyone involved in the silencing of her speech must be held… — MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) August 21, 2023

Apparently, we're the bad guys for thinking what they did was wrong. Oh, not in reality, in crazy-ville where these maniacs live. In reality yes, sane people are shaken to their core.

Here was Gaines' response, which is really good:

This is ridiculous, but not shocking....a female athlete silenced for calling a spade a spade. They won't even engage in a civil conversation. Props to this gal for sticking her ground.



Do we know the librarians name and/or phone number? We need silent majority to do its thing https://t.co/EzlqGDbTZo — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 21, 2023

But then Megyn Kelly jumped in and HOT DAMN:

Hey Scott, it is not “misgendering” to call a “trans woman” a man. It is fact. We are DONE participating in this delusion. There is no such thing as a “trans woman.” There are women, and there are men. PERIOD. https://t.co/UYn0tD5DDl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 21, 2023

WE ARE DONE PARTICIPATING IN THIS DELUSION.

GET 'EM, MEGYN!!!

There is nothing more misogynistic than a man pretending to be a woman and taking women’s spaces and places. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) August 21, 2023

Damn right.



I used to call these men "transwomen" as a courtesy, their own actions have led me to the point of saying NO.



They are men.



Whatever they wear, however they feel, no matter how nice they may be.



They are men. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) August 22, 2023

And nasty, mean, sexist men at that.

Yup.

Thank you, Megyn, for taking on this fight. You’re ferocious & as a mother of daughters I’m grateful for you. — Amy ♀🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) August 22, 2023

Ferocious is a great word for Megyn.

And Riley.

And all women who are actively REFUSING to allow men to take our experiences, our spaces, our sports, and our persons away. We are INDEED done with the delusion.

Deal with it. Scott.

