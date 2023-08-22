Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad...
Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You...
AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost...
Police arrest New Yorkers protesting conversion of senior center to migrant housing
This is why I won't shut up about the COVID tyranny ... and...
'Hot ground': Biden makes tone-deaf attempt at humor while FINALLY visiting fire-ravaged M...
Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the...
No show for the debate? No surrogates! Fox BANS stand-ins for candidates who...
ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after...
Senators ask if Biden released $6 billion in assets to Iran to renegotiate...
Big: Asa Hutchinson will not support Donald Trump if he is the nominee
Biden tells Hawaiians about how his first wife and daughter were killed in...
These residents feel unwelcome in 'new' Florida, which has turned angry red
POLITICO: Republicans are using Kamala Harris as a 'bogeyman' in 2024

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on August 22, 2023

It all started here, in a video later shared by Riley Gaines.

Watch:

What a bunch of a-holes, right? And notice something interesting? It's predominately MEN shouting at her. Tell us more about the patriarchy, third-wave feminists. We're all ears.

Apparently, we're the bad guys for thinking what they did was wrong. Oh, not in reality, in crazy-ville where these maniacs live. In reality yes, sane people are shaken to their core.

Here was Gaines' response, which is really good:

But then Megyn Kelly jumped in and HOT DAMN:

WE ARE DONE PARTICIPATING IN THIS DELUSION.

GET 'EM, MEGYN!!!

Recommended

Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad in Hawaii MOCKED spectacularly
Sam J.

And nasty, mean, sexist men at that.

Yup.

Ferocious is a great word for Megyn.

And Riley.

And all women who are actively REFUSING to allow men to take our experiences, our spaces, our sports, and our persons away. We are INDEED done with the delusion.

Deal with it. Scott.

***

Related:

Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad in Hawaii MOCKED spectacularly

Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You ain't seen NOTHIN' yet! (video)

AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost his cat and car (watch)

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: MEGYN KELLY TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad in Hawaii MOCKED spectacularly
Sam J.
Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You ain't seen NOTHIN' yet! (video)
Sam J.
ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after Maui remarks
Doug P.
AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost his cat and car (watch)
Sam J.
Police arrest New Yorkers protesting conversion of senior center to migrant housing
Brett T.
Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the media
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad in Hawaii MOCKED spectacularly Sam J.